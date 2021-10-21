U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.25
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,407.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,325.25
    -52.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.50
    -5.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0820
    -0.2470 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,114.08
    +1,085.12 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,537.01
    +56.21 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,836.06
    -419.49 (-1.43%)
     

Fort Worth Health Insurance Hangs In Balance As 2021 Spending Bill Stalls

Insurance4Dallas
·2 min read

The report states that the total cost of these expansions is roughly $600 billion, which has prompted several who are against the bill to suggest pausing the legislation until possibly 2022. This would directly impact those with health insurance in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth, United States , Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fort Worth health insurance may not see expanded federal healthcare programs come to fruition now that the current administration’s $3.5 trillion spending program faces the prospect of being scaled back, according to a spokesperson for Insurance4Dallas. A bombshell report by Yahoo, states that blue state lawmakers hope to pass a new bill using the budget reconciliation process, which requires only 51 votes in the Senate. But with an evenly divided voting stage, everything hangs in the balance.

More information can be found at http://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-fort-worth

The American Rescue Plan already included $36 billion to be used to expand an addition two years of subsidies. Blue state lawmakers wish to push those subsidies for another 10 years in their new spending package. The report states that the total cost of these expansions is roughly $600 billion, which has prompted several who are against the bill to suggest pausing the legislation until possibly 2022. This would directly impact those with health insurance in Fort Worth. Dan Adcock, the government relations and policy director at the liberal National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, was quoted as saying, “I think that they can still get it done, but it may have to be done on a scale that’s smaller than we would have hoped. I think this is something that, at least in the advocacy community, people had anticipated this and know that this was going to be a likely outcome. I think there’s still going to be a bill, but it may not be as ambitious as we would have liked.”

Rick Thornton, a Fort Worth health insurance agent echoed the Yahoo! report, saying that reducing the amount of the overall bill would also mean reducing spending on the healthcare provisions. The current administration went out of its way to add a special enrollment period that just expired in August, and that extra time to apply made it easy for those who lost their jobs and employer-sponsored insurance due to the pandemic. Making concessions would go against the original purpose of the legislation.

Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.


Website: http://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-fort-worth

CONTACT: Name: Rick Thornton Organization: Insurance4Dallas Address: 3000 South Hulen Street Suite 124-912, Fort Worth, Texas 76109, United States Phone: +1-817-710-3783


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Watch out: These estate tax moves could be banned within days

    If you’ve got an estate worth more than $6 million—or $12 million if you’re married—and you’re working out how to minimize taxes when you die, then you should run, not walk, to a lawyer to put your plan in motion. Not only is the tax bill on Capitol Hill planning to close various “loopholes” and limit exemptions, but in some cases those loopholes will close, not at the end of the year, but the moment President Joe Biden signs the bill into law. As some of these clever maneuvers can take at least two weeks just to set up, the time to make a move is now.

  • Gen Xers Get Final Shot At $1.01 Million Backdoor IRA Loophole

    Here's your last shot at a great legal loophole: the Roth conversion of after-tax money in retirement accounts. It's also called a backdoor Roth IRA.

  • Biden revises proposal to have IRS monitor bank accounts more closely. Here’s how it would work

    After uproar over a proposal to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers’ annual cash-flow information, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats unveiled a new, pared-down proposal on Tuesday. Now the question is whether this version of the proposed reporting requirement, which would kick in at the $10,000 mark instead of covering transactions above a $600 threshold, will, if it passes, win over critics and help the IRS catch tax cheats. In the Biden administration’s bid to ensure rich households pay their full tax bill, they proposed months ago that bank, loan and investment accounts report to the IRS on their customers’ aggregate “inflow” and “outflow” above the $600 point on a yearly basis.

  • Tesla’s earnings show is more cautious — and yes, boring — without Elon around

    Tesla Inc. was more cautious Wednesday in both its shareholder letter and its conference call, its first since Chief Executive Elon Musk bowed out of the quarterly earnings show, and it may have cost the stock.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina Calvasina describes the ma

  • How Much Interest Will I Earn on $5 Million?

    When people think of their ideal nest egg, many aim for – or hope for – $1 million. They want a sufficient cushion to carry them and any loved ones through their golden years. However, that may not actually be … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Will I Earn on $5 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Novavax vaccine delays slump stock, Abbott Labs raises guidance, Biogen beats Q3 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung and Julie Hyman break down how Novavax, Biogen, and Abbott Labs are faring in Wednesday’s market