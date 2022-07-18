U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.50
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,250.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,039.25
    +31.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.14
    -1.45 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.60
    +3.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0098
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -2.17 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1890
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1640
    -0.2920 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,865.01
    -437.68 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.65
    +17.64 (+3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Fortemedia launches a cutting-edge MEMS microphone solution which meets the stringent air pressure requirements accepted by worldwide tier-one customers.

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/富迪科技)
(PRNewsfoto/富迪科技)

MEMS Microphone Reliability:

Reliability is always one of the key success factors to gain customer satisfaction in microphone products which will be equipped and used in various environmental conditions. There are frequent challenges and risk to damage microphone physically or degrade the acoustic performance in the process of MEMS microphone' mass production and its final assembly of end products. For example, dust obstacle, oil stain, electrostatic discharge damage in the machine or accidentally by humans, and material defects due to thermal cycle during the reflow soldering . Therefore, the robustness is always Fortemedia's quality target regardless of users' misuse or careless operating for its MEMS microphone solution. With professionally persistent efforts in design, validation, characterization, and quality assurance in manufacturing , Fortemedia's microphone solution composed of the IC and MEMS sensor insides passes the following stringent reliability test in the industry:

  • HTOL (High Temperature Operating Life)

  • LTOL (Low Temperature Operating Life)

  • HAST (Temperature with Humidity with Bias)

  • Drop Test

  • Mechanical Shock Test

  • Vibration Test

  • Accelerated Life Test

  • Air Pressure Test

Air Pressure Requirement:

Regarding air pressure immunity, Fortemedia has launched MEMS microphone solution that can achieve the harshest requirements of air pressure in field. Packaged in 2.75x1.85x0.90mm3 microphone footprint & 0.25mm aperture, Fortemedia's microphone IC, FL216C and MEMS sensor, TMS02BD has passed tier-one customer's air pressure test conditions, making Fortemedia the pioneer vendor upon global OEM's high-standard acceptance. Other than passing air pressure requirement, Fortemedia's microphone solution also passed industrial stringent reliability test. Besides that, Fortemedia's IC and MEMS sensor also provide the tight variation of phase matching and sensitivity matching, facilitating Fortemedia's voice processing in performance, quality and consistence.

Fortemedia iSAM Business Model:

As audio technology and voice-controlled devices have become more ubiquitous, more applications are adopting higher performance MEMS (Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems) microphones which use acoustic sensors made on semiconductor production with silicon wafers. This technology enables smaller microphones with better sensitivity and clear sound quality. Fortemedia's new technology: iSAM® business model combines software algorithm and array microphone to imitate the human brain and ears, enabling microphones with smart computing algorithm in this artificial intelligence era.

Fortemedia MEMS Sensor Technology:

Fortemedia has been exploring the MEMS microphone sensor technology since 2017 and has sold more than 1000 million units, ranking among the top 3 in microphone sensor and ASIC design. Fortemedia's microphone sensor and ASIC meet the reliability requirement of international customers, such as top smartphone and notebook brands, as well as global mobile operators. This year (2022), Fortemedia aims to penetrate into global smartphone makers with its latest MEMS sensor, TMS02 series pairing with its own ASIC, fitting into tiny microphone footprint down to 2.75 x 1.85 x 0.90mm3, combing high performance and reliability.

About Fortemedia Inc.

Fortemedia Inc. is a global company with operators and office in Asia that focuses on developing high quality solutions and semiconductor products to enhance human-to-human and human-to-machine voice communication quality and efficiencies.

As a technology leader, Fortemedia's ASIC devices and solutions with advances voice processing technologies, SAM (Smart Array Microphone), SAMSoft®, and ForteVoice®, have all been widely deploying in numerous commercial systems, devices and applications for better user experience in voice communication. Fortemedia is well-positioned to fulfill customer and market needs in mobile (smartphone and tablet), automotive (in-vehicle infotainment system), PC (VoIP communication), and wearables with its wide range of product offering in software, DSP IC, and small array microphone. Learn more at www.fortemedia.com .

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortemedia-launches-a-cutting-edge-mems-microphone-solution-which-meets-the-stringent-air-pressure-requirements-accepted-by-worldwide-tier-one-customers-301587285.html

SOURCE Fortemedia Singapore PTE. LTD.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Imran Khan Leads Ruling Coalition in Key ElectionBiden

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’

  • The Metaverse Still Deserves Your Attention. Here’s Why.

    Venture capital investor Matthew Ball is trying to make the metaverse into an investible asset. In a new book, he says vast fortunes will be won and lost.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU About This Delicate Issue

    The Russian war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices have revived the debate on the energy independence of rich countries.

  • ‘The one thing I worry about that we don’t talk enough about is food,’ BlackRock’s Larry Fink says

    The sharp spikes in oil and metals prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have distracted investors from the long-lasting and more dangerous impact of food inflation, BlackRock founder Larry Fink warned Saturday.

  • Russia and Iran Are Allies Against West, Rivals in Commodity Sales

    The contest for market share in India and China is hurting Tehran’s ability to withstand economic pressure from Western sanctions.

  • India’s Diesel, Gasoline Sales Taper Off Adding to Oil’s Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s gasoline and diesel sales during the first half of July dropped from last month as seasonal rains curtailed demand in the world’s third-biggest energy consumer, that could help keep a lid on oil prices.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Imran Khan Leads Ruling Coalition in Key E

  • Top U.S. energy envoy expects further steps from OPEC producers on supplies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Major crude oil producers have spare capacity and are likely to boost supplies following President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, a senior U.S. energy envoy said on Sunday. Speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation," Amos Hochstein, senior U.S. State Department adviser for energy security, said: "Based on what we heard on the trip, I'm pretty confident that we'll see a few more steps in the coming weeks." Hochstein did not say which country or countries would boost production or by how much.

  • 'A practical necessity': Amazon is having mega-sale on power strips — get up to 40% off, today only

    These top-rated surge protectors start at just $13.

  • ‘Critical’ sea freight congestion keeps prices high

    As the world grapples with inflation, pandemic-inflated global freight prices are stubbornly refusing to return to normal.

  • Apple may release M2 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros as early as this fall

    Less than a year after announcing the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, Apple reportedly plans to update those devices as soon as this fall.

  • OPEC+ will assess oil market and do what is necessary, say Saudi foreign minister

    Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said a U.S.-Arab summit on Saturday did not discuss oil and that OPEC+ would continue to assess market conditions and do what is necessary. “There was no oil discussion at the summit,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a news conference, adding there were discussions with the United States and consumer nations about crude all the time. U.S. officials said President Joe Biden would discuss energy security with leaders of Gulf oil producers during his visit and hoped to see more action by OPEC+ to boost output, but there was unlikely to be any bilateral announcements from the talks.

  • Energy use from US cryptomining firms is contributing to rising utility bills

    An investigation revealed that companies use enough energy to power Houston, and contribute to growing carbon emissions

  • Jet Fuel Prices in India Cut as Brent Hovers Around $100 Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil marketing firms in India lowered jet fuel prices by about 2%, their second cut this year, as Brent prices continue to correct on increasing pessimism about slowing growth. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Imran Khan Leads Ruling Coalition in Key ElectionState-run Indian Oil Corp L

  • Grubhub Hustles to Catch Up in Business It Once Led

    A recent deal providing access to Amazon’s Prime members gives the third-largest delivery company in the U.S. new ammunition in its battle with DoorDash and Uber.

  • US Envoy Confident That Gulf Oil Producers Will Boost Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A US energy envoy said he is confident Gulf producers will increase oil output after President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with regional leaders.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Imran Khan Leads Ruling Coalition in Key Election“Based on what we heard on the trip, I

  • 2 Reasons Unity Software's Virtual World Is Facing a Stark Reality

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) was one of those companies that investors pushed to new heights on the back of the metaverse hype created by Facebook when it announced its name change to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) at the end of October 2021. Here are two reasons Unity's stock could face a tough uphill climb. While Unity is best known as a development platform for creating 3D and virtual content, the company generates 64% of its revenue through Unity's Operate Solutions division, which helps game creators monetize content through Unity Ads and in-app purchases.

  • Dbrand’s ‘Something’ skins make your phone look like a Nothing Phone 1

    “Some might accuse us of theft. Here's our counter: we stole nothing.”

  • All Jobs Businesses Cut in Pandemic Are Back, but Not Where They Were Lost

    U.S. economy has more e-commerce and white-collar jobs than in early 2020, but restaurant and government employment lag behind