FORTERA CHOSEN FOR "INNOVANDI OPEN CHALLENGE" BY GLOBAL CEMENT AND CONCRETE ASSOCIATION

·3 min read

Low-Carbon Cement Technology to be Piloted in Commercial Race to Net Zero

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortera, the low-carbon cement technology based on nature's principles, has been named a participant in the Innovandi Open Challenge in partnership with the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). Fortera is among six start-ups selected by the GCCA from more than 100 entrants to receive backing under the inaugural Innovandi Open Challenge. Fortera's technology will be piloted in a consortium together with GCCA industry members to help the organization's goal of achieving net zero CO2 concrete production by 2050.

As part of an Innovandi consortium, Fortera will partner with cement companies to accelerate the development of technologies that reduce carbon throughout the cement and concrete value chain. The first results of these partnerships will be unveiled at the Demo Day in October 2022.

Fortera's technology mimics the same natural processes that turn CO2 into limestone, utilizing exhaust from cement manufacturing as its feedstock. By cycling emissions back into the manufacturing process, Fortera reduces carbon impact by 60 percent - and powered by renewables, Fortera's process can open a viable pathway to truly net zero cement.  

Fortera offers further advantages to the cement and concrete industry: its highly efficient process is designed to be a seamless bolt-on solution to the existing cement manufacturing process, and can convert one ton of limestone into one ton of cement - doubling quarry life and lowering expected costs below the industry standard, traditional portland cement.

"We're pleased to be included in this select group of technologies, and be noted for the potential Fortera has to address the carbon challenge," said CEO Ryan Gilliam. "Working directly with industry partners allows us the opportunity to validate and scale our technology for widespread adoption."

Thomas Guillot, GCCA Chief Executive said, "As the need for resilient and sustainable communities in the face of a growing global population and climate change becomes more pressing, cement and concrete will be essential to providing the infrastructure and buildings that society needs." He continued, "Achieving our goal of net zero concrete relies on a number of different groups playing their part, which is why it's so vital that we embrace the innovation that is taking place outside of our own industry. Carbon capture, utilisation and storage is only going to play an even more important role in reaching net zero by 2050, and it's something that our industry is looking to progress even further. We'd like to congratulate Fortera and all of the start-ups that are taking part in the Open Challenge, and we're excited to see how the consortia will develop."

ABOUT FORTERA:

Fortera is a materials technology company developing low-carbon cement using a proprietary process inspired by nature. Fortera's cement is less expensive to manufacture than traditional cement, reduces CO2 emissions by 60% per ton, and meets existing global industry performance criteria.

Fortera is backed by leading cleantech investors and guided by veterans of the global cement industry. Helping cement producers and consumers achieve their decarbonization goals, the company is quickly becoming one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing materials science companies. Fortera's first manufacturing plant is nearing completion and will fulfill product sales in 2022. For more information, visit forterausa.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortera-chosen-for-innovandi-open-challenge-by-global-cement-and-concrete-association-301562649.html

SOURCE Fortera

