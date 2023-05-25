Forterra (LON:FORT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.101

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of July to £0.101. This makes the dividend yield 7.8%, which is above the industry average.

Forterra's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 98% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 11.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 63%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Forterra's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Forterra's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.04 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.147. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings has been rising at 3.7% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 3.7% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Forterra is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Forterra (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

