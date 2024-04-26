Forterra (LON:FORT) Is Reducing Its Dividend To £0.02

Forterra plc's (LON:FORT) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to £0.02 on the 5th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.8%, which is lower than the average for the industry.

Forterra's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Forterra's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 114.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Forterra's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Forterra's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was £0.04 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.044. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.2% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Forterra's EPS has declined at around 25% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Forterra's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Forterra is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Forterra you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant. Is Forterra not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

