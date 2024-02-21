Fortescue’s First-Half Profit Jumps 41%, Beating Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Ltd.’s first-half profit surged 41%, beating estimates, after recording its second-highest iron ore shipments for the period.

The Australian miner reported attributable profit after tax of $3.34 billion for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with estimates by analysts of $3.05 billion. Fortescue will pay an interim dividend of A$1.08 ($0.71) per share, it said in a statement Thursday.

Led by Australia’s richest person, Chairman Andrew Forrest, Fortescue is attempting to transform from a pure iron ore miner into a producer of clean fuel — particularly green hydrogen — essential to decarbonize heavy industry, and has announced a string of projects and an expansion into asset management.

Fortescue’s Sydney-based shares rose as much as 1.7% shortly after the results were announced.

Iron ore remains the Perth-based company’s cash cow. Revenue from the steelmaking material during its first half jumped 24% to $8.71 billion. First-half deliveries were slightly below last year’s record for the period.

During the reporting period, Fortescue made a positive final investment decision on $750 million worth of green hydrogen projects over the next three years. It subsequently raised capital expenditure guidance to $500 million across its Fortescue Energy arm for this year. It’s yet to announce final investment decisions for proposed developments in Brazil, Norway and Kenya.

Prices of iron ore remained relatively resilient during Fortescue’s reporting period. Still, the steelmaking material slumped to a three-month low this week amid increased concern over steel demand in Asia’s largest economy, which has had a disappointing post-pandemic recovery, particularly in its property and construction sectors.

Fortescue’s results come after larger iron ore mining rivals reported their earnings this week. Rio Tinto Group’s underlying profit fell 12% last year on weaker commodities prices and rising costs, but the company still managed to pay a higher dividend. Meanwhile, BHP Group Ltd.’s first-half net income slumped 86% from the year before after writing down the value of its Australian nickel assets.

Over the past year, Fortescue has been hit by a slew of senior departures that have highlighted concerns around the scale of its ambitions.

