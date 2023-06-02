Fortescue Hires Morris to Complete All-Female CEO, CFO Team

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. is set to become the only big global mining company with women in both the chief executive officer and chief financial officer roles.

Former Maersk Drilling A/S CFO Christine Morris will start in the same position at Fortescue in July, the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore producer said in a statement. She will report to CEO Fiona Hick, who succeeded Elizabeth Gaines in February this year.

Fortescue’s latest appointment stands out in the heavily male-dominated boardrooms of the global mining sector. Among miners valued at $10 billion or more, only aluminum producer Norsk Hydro ASA and Anglo American Platinum Ltd. have female CEOs.

Morris has more than 30 years of experience across energy, media, telecommunications, manufacturing and technology companies, Fortescue said. Prior to Maersk, she was CFO at oil field services company BJ Services Inc., and also spent seven years at Halliburton Co. in senior finance roles.

Fortescue’s founder and chairman is Andrew Forrest. He retains a key position in the company’s leadership and added executive responsibilities to his role last year, overseeing the iron ore business during the search for a new CEO.

