Fortescue Iron Ore Exports Take Hit From Derailment, Weather

Paul-Alain Hunt
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Ltd., the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner, said it expects full-year shipments of the steelmaking material to be at the lower end of its guidance after disruptions at its Western Australian mines.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company exported 43.3 million tons in its third quarter, down 6% from the year before, due to an ore car derailment and weather disruptions, it said in a production report released Wednesday. Guidance remained unchanged at between 192 million tons and 197 million tons of shipments for the year to June.

Led by billionaire Andrew Forrest, Fortescue has been making headlines in recent years for its string of deals designed to become a major producer of clean fuels and particularly green hydrogen — yet iron ore remains its revenue-earner. Prices of the material, which slumped 29% in the reporting period due to woes in China’s steel-intensive property sector, have rallied this month amid signs an of economic recovery in the Asian powerhouse.

Fortescue entered the higher-grade magnetite iron ore market less than six months ago through development of the Iron Bridge project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. The higher-quality iron ore, which remains a fraction of its total output, fetched $145 a ton over the period, compared with $104 a ton for its hematite products.

The Perth-based company is working to develop another high-grade asset dubbed the Belinga project in Gabon, where exploration is continuing, it said Wednesday.

Under a strategy laid out by Forrest, Fortescue is investing 10% of its profits into its Fortescue Future Industries green venture arm. The company’s energy business achieved several milestones in the year’s three months, including opening a facility in Queensland where it will manufacture electrolysers to split water into green hydrogen.

It’s also seeking to branch out into other metals and minerals, with exploration planned for copper prospects in Australia. Fortescue is set to commence drilling across rare earths projects in Brazil, it said.

The company said it had $4.1 billion in cash at the end of March, down from $4.7 billion as at Dec. 31.

(Updates with details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's corporate service inflation perks up in March

    Japan's annual business-to-business service inflation accelerated for the second month to hit 2.3% in March, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting firms continued to pass on rising labour costs thanks to prospects for sustained wage gains. The data underscores the Bank of Japan's view that rising service prices will replace cost-push inflation as a key driver of price gains, and help sustain inflation around its 2% target. The year-on-year rise in the services producer price index, which measures what companies charge each other for services, followed a 2.2% gain in February.

  • Oil Holds Gain With Stockpile Data and Iran Sanctions in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held a gain as an industry report showed shrinking US crude stockpiles, and traders tracked progress toward fresh sanctions against Iran.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBrent was steady ab

  • Remnants of bird flu virus found in pasteurized milk, FDA says

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that samples of pasteurized milk had tested positive for remnants of the bird flu virus that has infected dairy cows. “To date, we have seen nothing that would change our assessment that the commercial milk supply is safe,” the FDA said in a statement. The announcement comes nearly a month after an avian influenza virus that has sickened millions of wild and commercial birds in recent years was detected in U.S. dairy cows in at least eight states.

  • Goldman Sachs revamps Fed interest-rate bets for 2024 after surprises

    The Federal Reserve hasn't changed interest rates since last July.

  • Why Calix Stock Plummeted by 5% on Tuesday

    Investors didn't like the guidance the company proffered in its latest earnings report.

  • Australia’s Seven Group Said to Consider Takeover of Cleanaway Waste

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian industrial conglomerate Seven Group Holdings Ltd. is exploring an acquisition of Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., one of the country’s biggest waste disposal firms, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay

  • Microsoft-Backed Rubrik’s IPO Is 20 Times Oversubscribed

    (Bloomberg) -- Rubrik Inc., a cloud and data security startup backed by Microsoft Corp., has drawn about 20 times as many orders for its planned initial public offering as there are available shares, people familiar with the situation said.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White Ho

  • Musk's X Corp appeals dismissal of lawsuit against anti-hate group

    X filed a notice of appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco dismissed X's case on March 25, calling it "evident" that X sued CCDH to silence critics and punish them for their speech. Though Musk has long styled himself as a free-speech champion, X said CCDH's research was scaring advertisers away, costing it tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Bloody Friday’: Why Several Top Financial Advisors Jumped Ship the Same Day

    Six teams managing nearly $15 billion in total assets quit JPMorgan Chase’s brokerage unit to join competitors last Friday. Here’s what may have triggered their departures.

  • Ex-Googler and Palestinian-American fired for opposing Project Nimbus speaks out: ‘This was not my idea of what the American workplace should be’

    Several fired Google employees spoke at a press conference Monday about their experiences.