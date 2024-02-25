The Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) Interim Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Last week saw the newest half-year earnings release from Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues came in 3.5% below expectations, at US$9.5b. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of US$1.08 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Fortescue's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$19.3b in 2024. This would reflect an okay 3.9% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 15% to US$2.16. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$19.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.16 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of AU$22.11, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Fortescue, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$25.93 and the most bearish at AU$17.40 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Fortescue's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 7.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 0.5% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Fortescue is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$22.11, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Fortescue analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Fortescue (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

