Fortified Bakery Market - 2022-2026 | Rising Awareness Regarding Good Health to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fortified Bakery Market by Application (Cake, Biscuits, Bread, Pastries, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and ) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fortified Bakery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fortified Bakery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the fortified bakery market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.52 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rising awareness regarding good health and the rising incidence of diseases due to vitamin and calcium deficiency are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent government regulations will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample Report right now!

Key Segment Analysis

The fortified bakery market report is segmented by application (cake, biscuits, bread, pastries, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and ). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil are the key market for fortified bakery in North America.

The cake segment's fortified bakery market share will expand significantly. The rise is ascribed to the world's growing working population, as well as rising demand for on-the-go foods like cupcakes, muffins, and sweet pies. Furthermore, the introduction of new products with enhanced flavors and nutrients to fulfill rising customer demand would aid the market's growth throughout the projection period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Associated British Foods plc

  • Allied Bakeries

  • Britannia Industries Ltd.

  • CRUST- a baking co.

  • Dawn Food Products Inc.

  • H and S Bakery Inc.

  • Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

  • Irish Pride Fine Foods

  • Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • Super Bakery Inc.

  • SURYA FOOD and AGRO LTD.

  • Flowers Foods Inc.

  • Mars Inc.

  • The Hershey Co.

  • Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

  • Nestle SA

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Bunge Ltd.

  • Conagra Brands Inc.

  • King Milling Co.

  • Chelsea Milling Co.

  • Prestige Group

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Rice Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fortified Bakery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.37

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Associated British Foods plc, Allied Bakeries, Britannia Industries Ltd., CRUST- a baking co., Dawn Food Products Inc., H and S Bakery Inc., Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Irish Pride Fine Foods, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Super Bakery Inc., SURYA FOOD and AGRO LTD., Flowers Foods Inc., Mars Inc., The Hershey Co., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Nestle SA, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, Bunge Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., King Milling Co., Chelsea Milling Co., and Prestige Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Cake - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Biscuits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allied Bakeries

  • 10.4 Associated British Foods plc

  • 10.5 Britannia Industries Ltd.

  • 10.6 CRUST- a baking co.

  • 10.7 Dawn Food Products Inc.

  • 10.8 H and S Bakery Inc.

  • 10.9 Irish Pride Fine Foods

  • 10.10 Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Super Bakery Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortified-bakery-market---2022-2026--rising-awareness-regarding-good-health-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301546968.html

SOURCE Technavio

