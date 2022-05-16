Fortified Bakery Market - 2022-2026 | Rising Awareness Regarding Good Health to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fortified Bakery Market by Application (Cake, Biscuits, Bread, Pastries, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and ) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the fortified bakery market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.52 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The rising awareness regarding good health and the rising incidence of diseases due to vitamin and calcium deficiency are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent government regulations will challenge market growth.
Key Segment Analysis
The fortified bakery market report is segmented by application (cake, biscuits, bread, pastries, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and ). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil are the key market for fortified bakery in North America.
The cake segment's fortified bakery market share will expand significantly. The rise is ascribed to the world's growing working population, as well as rising demand for on-the-go foods like cupcakes, muffins, and sweet pies. Furthermore, the introduction of new products with enhanced flavors and nutrients to fulfill rising customer demand would aid the market's growth throughout the projection period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Associated British Foods plc
Allied Bakeries
Britannia Industries Ltd.
CRUST- a baking co.
Dawn Food Products Inc.
H and S Bakery Inc.
Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.
Irish Pride Fine Foods
Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.
Super Bakery Inc.
SURYA FOOD and AGRO LTD.
Flowers Foods Inc.
Mars Inc.
The Hershey Co.
Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
Nestle SA
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Koninklijke DSM NV
Bunge Ltd.
Conagra Brands Inc.
King Milling Co.
Chelsea Milling Co.
Prestige Group
Customize Your Report
Fortified Bakery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.52 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.37
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Associated British Foods plc, Allied Bakeries, Britannia Industries Ltd., CRUST- a baking co., Dawn Food Products Inc., H and S Bakery Inc., Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Irish Pride Fine Foods, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Super Bakery Inc., SURYA FOOD and AGRO LTD., Flowers Foods Inc., Mars Inc., The Hershey Co., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Nestle SA, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, Bunge Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., King Milling Co., Chelsea Milling Co., and Prestige Group
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Cake - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Biscuits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Allied Bakeries
10.4 Associated British Foods plc
10.5 Britannia Industries Ltd.
10.6 CRUST- a baking co.
10.7 Dawn Food Products Inc.
10.8 H and S Bakery Inc.
10.9 Irish Pride Fine Foods
10.10 Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.
10.11 Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.
10.12 Super Bakery Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
