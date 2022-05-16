Fortified Bakery Market - 2022-2026 | Rising Awareness Regarding Good Health to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fortified Bakery Market by Application (Cake, Biscuits, Bread, Pastries, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and ) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fortified Bakery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the fortified bakery market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.52 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising awareness regarding good health and the rising incidence of diseases due to vitamin and calcium deficiency are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent government regulations will challenge market growth.

Key Segment Analysis

The fortified bakery market report is segmented by application (cake, biscuits, bread, pastries, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and ). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil are the key market for fortified bakery in North America.

The cake segment's fortified bakery market share will expand significantly. The rise is ascribed to the world's growing working population, as well as rising demand for on-the-go foods like cupcakes, muffins, and sweet pies. Furthermore, the introduction of new products with enhanced flavors and nutrients to fulfill rising customer demand would aid the market's growth throughout the projection period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Associated British Foods plc

Allied Bakeries

Britannia Industries Ltd.

CRUST- a baking co.

Dawn Food Products Inc.

H and S Bakery Inc.

Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Irish Pride Fine Foods

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Super Bakery Inc.

SURYA FOOD and AGRO LTD.

Flowers Foods Inc.

Mars Inc.

The Hershey Co.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Nestle SA

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Bunge Ltd.

Conagra Brands Inc.

King Milling Co.

Chelsea Milling Co.

Prestige Group

Fortified Bakery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Associated British Foods plc, Allied Bakeries, Britannia Industries Ltd., CRUST- a baking co., Dawn Food Products Inc., H and S Bakery Inc., Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Irish Pride Fine Foods, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Super Bakery Inc., SURYA FOOD and AGRO LTD., Flowers Foods Inc., Mars Inc., The Hershey Co., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Nestle SA, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, Bunge Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., King Milling Co., Chelsea Milling Co., and Prestige Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Cake - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Biscuits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allied Bakeries

10.4 Associated British Foods plc

10.5 Britannia Industries Ltd.

10.6 CRUST- a baking co.

10.7 Dawn Food Products Inc.

10.8 H and S Bakery Inc.

10.9 Irish Pride Fine Foods

10.10 Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

10.12 Super Bakery Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

