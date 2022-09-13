U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Fortified Eggs Sales to Exceed US$ 805.3 Mn by 2032 as Demand for Processed Food Continue To Surge-FMI

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·6 min read

Fortified eggs are eggs in which the content has been modified from the standard eggs. These eggs are nutritionally enriched and contain high amounts of nutrients like vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. They have become ideal alternatives to standard eggs on account of their high nutritional profile and numerous health benefits.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, the global sales of fortified eggs are estimated to reach a value of US$ 805.3 Mn by 2032, with overall market accelerating at 8.3% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture

Increased consumption of processed foods facilitated by practical accessibility to them through well-developed retail channels will boost the industry's growth. Fortified eggs give consistency and help in maintaining the smoothness of emulsions in food or drink manufacturing processes.

Rapid urbanization and robust economic growth have amplified the demand for processed foods across the world. In order to improve the quality, appearance, texture, and nutritional content of these processed foods, manufacturers use products like fortified eggs.

Thus, rapid expansion of food processing and food service industries will continue to boost growth of the global fortified eggs market during the forecast period.

Request Sample PDF@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15573

Similarly, rising awareness about the health benefits of fortified eggs, especially across emerging economies will boost sales in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Based on nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

  • By end use application, food processing segment is likely to emerge as the most remunerative segment in the global fortified eggs market during the forecast period.

  • North America will continue to remain the most dominant fortified eggs market during the assessment period.

  • The fortified eggs market in Germany is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 20.6 Mn by 2032.

  • The U.S. fortified eggs market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 90.8 Mn by 2032.

    • Folic Acid

    • Vitamin D

"Fortified eggs are used in bakery and confectionary products in the food and beverage industry. Thus, rapid production and consumption of these products will continue to boost fortified egg sales over the next ten years," says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Who is Winning?

The market participants in the egg protein market are using a variety of development strategies to increase their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive.

Clover Stornetta Farms, Inc., Eggland's Best, Inc., Oakdell, NutriPlus, Boulder Brands USA, Inc., Farm Pride Foods Ltd., Vital Farms, Wilcox, Organic Valle, and Nutrigroupe etc. are among the key players profiled in the report.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15573

Fortified Eggs Market by Category

By Micronutrients:

  • Vitamins

  • Omega-3 fatty acids

  • Others

By End Use Application:

  • Food Processing

  • Food Service Industry

  • Retail/Household

  • Modern Trade

  • Traditional Grocery Stores

  • Convenience Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online Retail

  • Wholesale Stores

  • Other Sales Channel

Get Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15573

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Fortified Eggs presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the Fortified Eggs based on Micronutrients (Vitamins, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Omega-3 fatty acids, Others), by End Use Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Food Service, and Retail Others (Pet Food, etc.)), and across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

3.6. Global Fortified Eggs Market - Pricing Analysis

3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032

3.6.4. Factors affecting Pricing

3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.8. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

3.9.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

3.9.3. Import/Export Policies

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Consumers Survey Analysis

3.12. Macro-Economic Factors

3.13. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

Click Here for Fortified Eggs Market 350 Pages TOC Report

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Food and Beverage Market Insights Landscape

Pasteurized Eggs Market - Pasteurized Eggs Market - Global industry segment analysis, regional outlook, share, growth; pasteurized eggs market forecast 2017 to 2027 by future market insights

Dried Eggs Market - Dried Eggs Market size was valued at US$ 2 Bn in 2022 and expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.2%, surpassing US$ 4.56 Bn by 2032.

Fortified Milk and Milk Products Market - A recent FMI study shows the effect of COVID-19 on Fortified Milk and Milk Products Market: Global Industry Analysis and Review of Fortified Milk and Milk Products Market for 2020-2030

Fortified Foods Market - Demand for fortified foods is expected to reach US$ 127,161.0 Mn in 2021, according to the latest Future Market Insights (FMI) study.

Fortified Dairy Products Market - According to Future Market Insights (FMI), The Global Fortified Dairy Products Market size was estimated at USD 109,485 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 223,441 million in 2032, at a CAGR 6.7%.

Fortified Wine Market - Fortified Wine Market- Global industry segment analysis, regional outlook, share, growth Fortified Wine Market forecast 2019 to 2029 by future market insights

Canned Pasta Market - Canned Pasta Market by Product Type (Spaghetti, Fettucine/Linguine, Angel Hair, Elbows, Rotini & Twists, Penne & Ziti, Bow Ties), Source (Wheat, Rice, Buckwheat, Oats), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Traditional Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Retail Stores), & Region Forecast to 2022 - 2032

Fruit Beer Market - Fruit Beer Market Forecast by Flavor; Distribution Channel & Region- 2022 to 2032

Immune Health Supplements Market - Immune Health Supplements Market by Product Type, Form, Customer Orientation, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Functional Dairy Products Market - Functional Dairy Products Market by Product Type, End Use, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

SOURCE: Future Market Insights Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715756/Fortified-Eggs-Sales-to-Exceed-US-8053-Mn-by-2032-as-Demand-for-Processed-Food-Continue-To-Surge-FMI

