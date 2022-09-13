Fortified Eggs Sales to Exceed US$ 805.3 Mn by 2032 as Demand for Processed Food Continue To Surge-FMI

Fortified eggs are eggs in which the content has been modified from the standard eggs. These eggs are nutritionally enriched and contain high amounts of nutrients like vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. They have become ideal alternatives to standard eggs on account of their high nutritional profile and numerous health benefits.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, the global sales of fortified eggs are estimated to reach a value of US$ 805.3 Mn by 2032, with overall market accelerating at 8.3% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Increased consumption of processed foods facilitated by practical accessibility to them through well-developed retail channels will boost the industry's growth. Fortified eggs give consistency and help in maintaining the smoothness of emulsions in food or drink manufacturing processes.

Rapid urbanization and robust economic growth have amplified the demand for processed foods across the world. In order to improve the quality, appearance, texture, and nutritional content of these processed foods, manufacturers use products like fortified eggs.

Thus, rapid expansion of food processing and food service industries will continue to boost growth of the global fortified eggs market during the forecast period.

Similarly, rising awareness about the health benefits of fortified eggs, especially across emerging economies will boost sales in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Based on nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

By end use application, food processing segment is likely to emerge as the most remunerative segment in the global fortified eggs market during the forecast period.

North America will continue to remain the most dominant fortified eggs market during the assessment period.

The fortified eggs market in Germany is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 20.6 Mn by 2032.

The U.S. fortified eggs market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 90.8 Mn by 2032. Folic Acid Vitamin D



"Fortified eggs are used in bakery and confectionary products in the food and beverage industry. Thus, rapid production and consumption of these products will continue to boost fortified egg sales over the next ten years," says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Who is Winning?

The market participants in the egg protein market are using a variety of development strategies to increase their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive.

Clover Stornetta Farms, Inc., Eggland's Best, Inc., Oakdell, NutriPlus, Boulder Brands USA, Inc., Farm Pride Foods Ltd., Vital Farms, Wilcox, Organic Valle, and Nutrigroupe etc. are among the key players profiled in the report.

Fortified Eggs Market by Category

By Micronutrients:

Vitamins

Omega-3 fatty acids

Others

By End Use Application:

Food Processing

Food Service Industry

Retail/Household

Modern Trade

Traditional Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Wholesale Stores

Other Sales Channel

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Fortified Eggs presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the Fortified Eggs based on Micronutrients (Vitamins, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Omega-3 fatty acids, Others), by End Use Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Food Service, and Retail Others (Pet Food, etc.)), and across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

3.6. Global Fortified Eggs Market - Pricing Analysis

3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032

3.6.4. Factors affecting Pricing

3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.8. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

3.9.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

3.9.3. Import/Export Policies

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Consumers Survey Analysis

3.12. Macro-Economic Factors

3.13. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

