U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.75
    +9.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,945.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,826.50
    +31.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.00
    +8.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.71
    -0.29 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.40
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    -0.28 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +2.35 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0730
    +0.1360 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,136.73
    -1,637.63 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,137.26
    -36.96 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,027.04
    -189.71 (-0.63%)
     

Fortify raises a $20M Series B for its composite manufacturing 3D printer

Brian Heater
·1 min read

There’s been quite a bit of movement in the additive manufacturing space in recent months. If I had to pinpoint a reason, I would say that -- much like robotics (another space I follow fairly closely) -- the category has gotten a boost in interest from the pandemic. Medical applications are understandably of interest lately, as is alternative manufacturing.

Desktop Metal, Markforged and new-comer Mantel have all made pretty big announcements in recent weeks, and now Fortify is making the round with a significant raise. The Boston-based startup announced a $20 million Series B equity round, led by Cota Capital with additional participation from Accel Partners, Neotribe Ventures and Prelude Ventures.

Fortify is attempting to stake out a claim in material deposits. Using digital light processing (DLP) tech, the company can mix and print in a variety of different materials, with a wide range of properties. The list includes some useful traits, including electromagnetic and thermal.

Desktop Metal launches a health-focused business line

Like Mantel, the company looks to be targeting manufacturing tools, including injection molding.

“Fortify has been focused on proving the viability of our product and market opportunity over the past 18+ months, and exceeded our goals set at the beginning of 2020,” CEO Josh Martin said in a release. “This next round will expand our go-to-market footprint in key verticals such as injection mold tooling while enabling us to capture market share in end-use electronic devices.”

Recent months have also found the company enlisting other 3D printing vets. Paul Dresens (ex Desktop Metal) signed on as VP of Engineering, while former GrabCad (a Stratasys acquisition) market exec Rob Stevens has signed on as an advisor.

Metal 3D printing company Markforged announces plans to go public via SPAC

As COVID-19 surges, 3D printing is having a moment

 

Recommended Stories

  • E-commerce marketing startup Yotpo raises $230M at a $1.4B valuation

    Barely more than seven months after its most recent funding announcement, Yotpo is revealing that it has raised another $230 million in a Series F round that values the company at $1.4 billion (post-money). “Our round, in my eyes, it’s all about celebrating the future of e-commerce,” co-founder and CEO Tomer Tagrin told me. Where success in traditional retail has been determined by “location, location, location,” Tagrin said e-commerce is “all about consumer attention.”

  • Biden to send 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    Mexico would receive 2.5 million doses and Canada would receive 1.5 million doses

  • ‘Don’t come’: Biden tells migrants to stay away from US-Mexico border

    ‘We’re in the process of getting set up,’ says president to potential migrants amid surge in crossings by unaccompanied minors

  • Team Biden’s First Big China Meeting Descends Into Chaos

    Frederic Brown/AFP via Getty The Biden administration’s first senior-level meeting with China quickly deteriorated into finger-pointing between Chinese and American officials, according to reporters present at the talks.Amid heightened U.S.-China tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with their Chinese counterparts, State Councilor Wang Yi and foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, in Alaska on Thursday. The U.S. officials stopped in Anchorage to attend the talks on their way back from trips to South Korea and Japan.In his opening remarks, Blinken reportedly criticized China for its treatment of Uyghur minorities, its cyber attacks against the U.S., and its tight grasp on Hong Kong.According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, Jiechi responded by saying that the U.S. is the “champion” of cyber attacks, that it has a “deeply-rooted human rights problem”—including its history of killing Black people—and that the country doesn’t represent “global public opinion.”🚨 Frosty opening to Biden delegation mtg with China. US is the champion of cyber attacks, doesn't represent global public opinion, and has history of killing blacks, Yang Jiechi tells @JakeSullivan46 and @SecBlinken. Yang says their opening remarks weren’t normal; mine neither.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021 CNN correspondent Kylie Atwood tweeted that, as camera crews were about to leave after opening remarks, Blinken asked them to stay because “he has more to add before they get down to work.”This first US-China meeting already off to a fiery start. After both sides give opening remarks, where China blasts US for a #of things including recent HK sanctions, @SecBlinken tells the cameras, which are leaving, to stay. Says he has more to add before they get down to work.— Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) March 18, 2021 The Alaska talks were to be a deciding factor on whether U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting next month, according to earlier reporting by Bloomberg. The fiery exchange on Thursday may have put the prospects of that meeting into question.In his testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week, Blinken said that “managing our relationship with China” was “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.”The Biden administration has yet to roll back Trump-era sanctions imposed on China, and Sullivan told the top Chinese diplomats on Thursday that while the U.S. does “not seek conflict" with China, "we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends,” according to Reuters. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Report: Student loan forgiveness most effective if targeted

    Data: Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios VisualsProposals to forgive limited one-time sums of student loan debt that have been floated by the White House and members of Congress do little to address the heart of the $1.7 trillion problem, research from the JPMorgan Chase Institute finds.Why it matters: Ballooning student loan debt "is a financial crisis for millions of Americans," JPMorgan Chase Institute co-president Fiona Greig said in a statement. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Our analysis shows that targeting student loan forgiveness by income would be more cost-effective in channeling relief to the hardest-hit families whose circumstances make it difficult to repay and who, in some cases, face a long-term debt trap from their education."The big picture: "Any long-term solution to relieving the burden of student debt is incomplete without addressing underlying issues, such as increasing tuition costs," the research paper argues.Between the lines: Previous studies from the institute have found that younger and low-income families are the most burdened by student loan payments and that low-income families are less likely to make consistent loan payments (44%) compared to high-income families (63%).One level deeper: Using anonymized administrative banking and credit bureau data to estimate the benefits of student loan forgiveness, the institute found that "income cut offs significantly reduce costs and make cancellation more progressive, though all scenarios distribute forgiveness across borrowers by race in roughly the same way."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

    Oil slipped for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by expectations of weaker demand in Europe and by rising U.S. crude inventories. "The suspension will not do the bloc's economic and fuel recovery any favours," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "The hope now is that Europe can get its sluggish vaccine rollout back on track."

  • Binladin’s Debt Restructuring Is About to Get More Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- A debt restructuring proposal designed to prevent the collapse of construction giant Saudi Binladin Group may face more scrutiny from creditors.The lenders that want a bigger say in the process have held discussions with Rothschild & Co. and may decide to appoint the investment bank in the coming weeks, the people said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.Talks are ongoing, and no final decisions have been made, the people said. Creditors may also choose to hire another adviser or none at all, they said.While it’s not unusual for creditors to seek an independent counsel, they are acting almost a year after Binladin hired Houlihan Lokey Inc. as an adviser for what would be one of the Middle East’s biggest debt revamps. The plan is a response to what banks deem to be the lack of transparency that surrounds the process and an approach by Houlihan that they fear will result in a one-sided deal, according to the people.Houlihan has warned that it would consider resorting to Saudi bankruptcy regulations to overcome any dissent among lenders, they said.Houlihan said lenders aren’t coming under pressure. “Absolutely no discussions have been had with creditors around use of available tools to implement the deal” as the firm is “working with the company and its stakeholders towards a comprehensive recapitalization,” said Arun Reddy, Houlihan’s managing director for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.Rothschild declined to comment.A spokesperson for Binladin said in a statement that “positive discussions with creditors and lenders are advancing” as part of the company’s efforts “to comprehensively recapitalize its balance sheet” and improve operations.“Ongoing engagement with our stakeholder community is expected as we advance the company towards substantial market opportunities,” the spokesperson said.Construction GiantBinladin has been playing a key role in building most of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure since the modern Saudi kingdom was founded in 1932.But it’s fallen on hard times in recent years, accumulating massive losses and debts as it found itself out of favor with the government in the aftermath of a crane accident in Mecca in 2015.The company has since cut tens of thousands of jobs, overhauled top management and reduced salaries to bring down costs. Lower oil prices further curbed the Saudi government’s spending power, deepening Binladin’s troubles.Binladin owes 32.9 billion riyals ($8.8 billion) to more than 50 banks, mostly Saudi and other Gulf lenders but also international heavyweights such as BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Plc, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg.A rare public glimpse into the finances of the Middle East’s biggest construction group paints a complex picture of a company that has received billions in dollars in state support but at the same time is owed large amounts of money from the government for work that’s already been carried out.Although the company’s performance has started to stabilize before the pandemic, its net losses in 2017-2019 reached a cumulative 17.5 billion riyals, one of the documents showed.Seeking ConsensusHoulihan is looking to secure support this month from banks and the Saudi Finance Ministry, in addition to setting up a call for all of the company’s lenders.Binladin’s restructuring adviser has warned in its presentations that a liquidation of the company would have a “devastating impact” on Saudi Arabia’s construction sector and the company’s large workforce. It stated that suppliers, banks and the Saudi government -- which owns roughly a third of the company -- will all be hurt without creditors’ backing for the plan.By hiring an independent adviser like Rothschild, lenders are angling for a better deal and would more likely speak with one voice when dealing with Binladin and its advisers, said the people. It would also ensure that they receive equal treatment and discourage different banks from striking separate deals with the company, they said.Complicating the process, Binladin’s creditor group includes not only commercial banks that have extended roughly 200 different financing facilities, but also the Saudi government, trade creditors and various client liabilities.Risks AboundA Binladin bankruptcy would send shockwaves through the Gulf’s banking system and pose a serious setback to the kingdom’s ambitious economic reforms, which rely on major local companies to deliver its most ambitious projects.Adding another layer of complexity is Binladin’s part in developing the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, a key source of revenue for the Saudi rulers as a destination for millions of pilgrims each year before the global pandemic.Houlihan came onboard last year in an attempt to turn around the company and transform it into a national champion that can support the Saudi crown prince’s goals.The U.S. investment bank has submitted a debt proposal to lenders that gives not only an overview of Binladin’s financial challenges but also charts a possible path forward, allowing the company to turn around its fortunes within seven years and eventually enabling creditors to recoup some of their money, according to the documents.The revamp plan’s success also hinges on Binladin’s progress in securing payments for past work. It’s also counting on the company’s ability to benefit from Saudi Arabia’s plans to pump spending into various mega-projects.(Updates with Houlihan’s comment starting in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    Chad Dowshenko grew up watching his father flip properties. Dowshenko, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $791,000 USD, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: 'I Don't Think Anybody Thought We Had Actual Orders'

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) CEO Steve Burns was on CNBC Thursday morning to address recent short-seller allegations of fraud. What Happened: Commenting on Hindenburg Research's report against Lordstown, CNBC's Phil Lebeau told the electric automaker CEO Steve Burns he came on the network in the past and made references to "serious orders", or reservations. Burns said the company has always made it clear it has collected "non-binding letters of intents" but referred to them as "pre-orders in the real world." As such, the company "always classified them for that" and the company has "a lot of those pre-orders." "We have pre-orders directly from fleets, we have pre-orders from people that sell to fleets," the CEO said Thursday. Gauging demand is very important for a company like Lordstown that starts to manufacture a new vehicle every six minutes, Burns said. As such, management needs to know one-year in advance how many vehicles will be required to address future demand. "We never said we had orders. We don't have a product yet so by definition you can't have orders," @LordstownMotors CEO Steve Burns tells @lebeaucarnews. "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders. That's just not the nature of this business."$RIDE pic.twitter.com/64G9gvBsQS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 18, 2021 Why It's Important: Burns on Wednesday told investors during a post-earnings call the company is cooperating with an information request from the SEC related to accusations of misleading claims by Hindenburg. Pre-orders are "by definition non-binding" with no deposit required and can be canceled, the CEO told CNBC. Such is the "nature of EV startups." "We don't have a product yet, by definition we can't have orders," he said. What's Next: The pre-order data did "exactly what it was supposed to do" and give the company insight into what was previously "completely unknown science." "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders," he said. "That's just not the nature of this business." During Wednesday's call, Burns said the company is cooperating with the SEC inquiry and "the board of directors has formed a special committee to review these matters." Lordstown's stock was down 9.2% to $13.69 at publication time. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnheuser Busch's CEO On Hard Seltzer: 'Gift For The Beer Industry'Exclusive: Evolv's CEO On Why Its Technology Is 'Critical' To Travel, Events Comeback© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood’s Funds Buy Teladoc’s Dip in Face of Amazon Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood appears undaunted that Amazon.com Inc. is eyeing a business staked out by her biggest bet in telemedicine, Teladoc Health Inc.Three funds at Wood’s Ark Investment Management expanded their stakes in Teladoc, seizing on the dip Wednesday caused by Amazon’s move to offer its virtual-doctor-visit system to other companies, according to trading disclosures. Teladoc shares slipped 4.4% Wednesday on the heels of Amazon’s announcement and continued to drift lower Thursday.“The pandemic has materially accelerated the adoption of virtual care,” Simon Barnett, an investment research analyst with ARK, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube. It’s not something that’s going to go back to brick and mortar as the pandemic abates.”“We don’t really think that Amazon, despite its balance sheet and brand name, is necessarily going to do something that will help it get inroads very quickly in the healthcare ecosystem,” he said. “There’s a lot of difficult to crack components that are really key, like relationships with insurers health systems that are not necessarily something that you can just buy.”Barnett predicts that the global telehealth market could reach around $150 billion over the next five years -- the typical time horizon for the funds’ investments -- though advances in preventative testing in areas like cancer detection could expand it even more.Teladoc is the largest holding in the ARK Genomic Revolution fund and the third largest in the ARK Innovation ETF.The stock has dropped about 37% from February’s record highs after a conservative membership forecast spooked investors and sentiment on tech stocks soured.Sellside analysts have stuck by Teladoc and peer American Well Corp. after Amazon’s latest venture. The specter of Amazon has long loomed large over the sector, despite the goliath’s limited success so far in health care.“The threat is overstated, because Teladoc and American Well have contracts with many of the large health plans,” BTIG’s David Larsen said in an interview. “Amazon has been very successful taking share from your traditional retail store fronts in many areas. But health care is different.”He expects Amazon may be able to make inroads with the uninsured instead of employer health plans, a segment where Teladoc and American Well have a head start.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No stimulus check yet? 7 possible reasons for your wait

    Check this list to see why you're still waiting for the cash to show up.

  • Here’s a ray of hope for people worried they missed a valuable tax break on jobless benefits by filing too soon

    Though jobless benefits count as taxable income, one part of the sprawling law says the first $10,200 of those benefits are exempt from federal income taxes for households making under $150,000.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? 90 million already arrive, more hitting ‘in the coming weeks’

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.