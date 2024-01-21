Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shareholders have earned a 33% CAGR over the last five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) share price has soared 314% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In the last week shares have slid back 2.5%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Fortinet achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 60% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 33% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Fortinet has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Fortinet provided a TSR of 24% over the year. That's fairly close to the broader market return. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 33% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes Fortinet a stock worth watching. Before spending more time on Fortinet it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

