Is Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Fortinet Carry?

As you can see below, Fortinet had US$991.3m of debt, at June 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$3.31b in cash, leading to a US$2.32b net cash position.

A Look At Fortinet's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Fortinet had liabilities of US$3.50b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.66b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.31b and US$1.08b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.77b.

Of course, Fortinet has a titanic market capitalization of US$47.8b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Fortinet also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Fortinet has boosted its EBIT by 62%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Fortinet's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Fortinet has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Fortinet actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Fortinet's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$2.32b. The cherry on top was that in converted 171% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$2.0b. So we don't think Fortinet's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Fortinet's earnings per share history for free.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

