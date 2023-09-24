Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fortinet:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$7.5b - US$3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Fortinet has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 8.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Fortinet's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fortinet.

So How Is Fortinet's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Fortinet. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 29%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 167%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Fortinet thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, Fortinet's current liabilities are still rather high at 47% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Fortinet's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Fortinet has. And a remarkable 216% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

