Fortis Announces Launch of Equipment Financing as its Latest Commercial Banking Product.

·2 min read

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its commitment to providing the best banking solutions for their clients, Fortis, a high-growth commercial bank serving small- to medium-sized privately held businesses in Colorado and Utah, announced the launch of its Equipment Financing product offering.

Fortis (PRNewsfoto/Fortis)
Fortis (PRNewsfoto/Fortis)

Chris Case will be responsible for the development and execution of this new product at Fortis, aligning with the bank's growth goals by originating and structuring equipment loans that provide significant value to existing and new clients. He joins Fortis with a dynamic twenty-three-year career reflecting exceptional sales leadership and client service in the Equipment Finance Industry.

"Offering a high-quality equipment finance solution is something that our clients have been asking us for. Providing this additional product will supplement our full-service commercial banking offering to our clients," stated Josh Peters, Chief Lending Officer. "This important step in our evolution will continue to expand our capabilities in servicing our commercial clients' banking needs and being more than just a traditional community bank."

"We continue to hire bankers who seek a flat organizational structure and an increased ability to service their clients and are fortunate that talented veteran bankers like Chris continue to choose Fortis. Our focus remains on expanding our teams in core markets, enhancing our commercial banking capabilities, and continuing our commitment to serve our local communities," stated Chris Luce, Fortis Chief Executive Office and Co-Founder. "This can only be accomplished with our continued investment in hiring the best people."

About Fortis

Fortis is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with offices in the Denver and Salt Lake City metropolitan areas. The bank provides business and personal clients with a full suite of loan, treasury management and deposit products, with an emphasis on Commercial and Specialty clients. To learn more about Fortis, visit www.fortisprivatebank.com.

Contact
Laura Hildreth, Senior Vice President, Head of Human Resources
lhildreth@fortispb.com


Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortis-announces-launch-of-equipment-financing-as-its-latest-commercial-banking-product-301458704.html

SOURCE Fortis

