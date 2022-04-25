U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

Fortis Capital Advisors Acquires Leonard Management Group

·2 min read

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Capital Advisors, an emerging RIA based in the Kansas City area, announced today that it has continued the expansion of its national footprint with the acquisition of Avon, CT based Leonard Management Group. Established in 1980, Leonard Investment Management provides dynamic investment strategy solutions for their clients.

Fortis Capital Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Fortis Capital Advisors)
Fortis Capital Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Fortis Capital Advisors)

"Jim Leonard has really had a storied career as a top investment management professional in Avon, CT," said Fortis Capital CEO, Rob Hagg. "Leonard Management Group was founded on a core value of doing what is best for the clients and acting as a fiduciary in all aspects of the word," said Hagg.

Completing the transition of this practice on the heels of the most recent Fortis Capital acquisition, Next Horizon Advisors, continues the solid momentum and drive for the desired national footprint. "This acquisition was exciting in a different way from others. As we continue to bring advisors and other firms into Fortis Capital, part of our model for growth is working with our advisors to identify opportunities for acquisition and help them execute and fund the transaction. The advisor that brought this to us, Alec Norton, has been with our firm for about a year. We believe in him and his ability to grow this opportunity, so we supported all aspects of it," said Hagg.

"I couldn't be more excited to continue growing what Leonard Management Group had already built. When I joined Fortis Capital, I made it clear that I wanted to capitalize on the entrepreneurial spirit that Rob and the executive team laid out for me as a core part of their business. Opportunities like this will continue to allow me to provide best in class service and resources for my current and future clients," said Alec Norton.

About Fortis Capital Advisors
Fortis Capital is committed to advisor growth. We provide a cutting edge platform of technology, compliance, back-office support and wealth management/planning resources for advisors to focus primarily on what they do best, procuring new clients and continually building relationships with current clients. In addition to those resources, Fortis Capital helps advisors build around their practices with strong recruiting resources and practice acquisition tools and financing strategies.

For more information, please visit fortiscapitaladvisors.com or call 913.222.8862.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortis-capital-advisors-acquires-leonard-management-group-301532072.html

SOURCE Fortis Capital Advisors

