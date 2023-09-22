Fortis (TSE:FTS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Fortis Inc.'s (TSE:FTS) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 1st of December to CA$0.59, with investors receiving 4.4% more than last year's CA$0.565. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Fortis' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Fortis was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 71%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Fortis Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$1.20 total annually to CA$2.26. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.5% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Fortis May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 4.8% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Fortis has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Fortis is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Fortis has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

