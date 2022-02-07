U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,509.59
    +9.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,082.43
    -7.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.44
    +96.43 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.12
    +15.76 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.00
    -1.31 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.41 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    -0.0050 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0400
    -0.1600 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,360.66
    +2,107.88 (+5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.68
    +12.92 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.71
    +50.31 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Fortitude Gold Declares February Monthly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FTCO

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") declares its monthly dividend of $0.04 per common share payable on February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2022. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors' discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with the Isabella Pearl gold mine in current production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause future actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate.

Contact:

Greg Patterson
719-717-9825
greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com
www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687504/Fortitude-Gold-Declares-February-Monthly-Dividend

Recommended Stories

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street's been pretty wild, and that's the kind of bucking bronco that makes this weekly diss piece all the more interesting. This week, I see ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from. The hottest stocks this young year are energy companies, dominating the list of stocks that are up by 20% or better in 2022.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • Peloton Stock Soars as Takeover Reports Heat Up. How Much It Might Be Worth.

    Peloton Interactive stock was soaring on reports that multiple companies, including Nike and Amazon.com were looking at acquiring the beleaguered stationary-bike maker. Peloton stock (ticker: PTON) was up 32% to $32.40 amid reports that it had become a takeover target. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Amazon was among the potential bidders for Peloton, while the Financial Times reported that Nike was in the mix as well.

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings, EVgo, and FuelCell Energy Shares Plummeted Last Month and Have Continued to Fall

    ChargePoint, EVgo, and FuelCell shares have fallen 67%, 63%, and 82% over the last year, respectively.

  • Frontier and Spirit airlines merger, Peloton and Disney earnings, inflation data on tap this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses the week ahead in markets as Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce a merger, Disney and Peloton are set to announce quarterly earnings, and the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released.

  • Why Apple should buy Peloton for nearly $15 billion: analyst

    Time for Apple to shake off its deal-making skills and buy Peloton, argues one veteran tech analyst.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Is Qualcomm Stock a Buy Now?

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently posted strong first-quarter numbers and rosy guidance for its second quarter on Feb. 2. The mobile chipmaker's revenue increased 30% year over year to $10.7 billion, which cleared estimates by $270 million.

  • Goldman Commodity Veteran Says He’s Never Seen a Market Like It

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Currie, the closely-followed head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., says he’s never seen commodity markets pricing in the shortages they are right now. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for M

  • Here Are the Tech Stocks to Buy After a Crazy Week of Earnings

    The shakeout for tech isn’t over yet. There’s a reason the best performing tech stocks this year are old school names like IBM and Dell.

  • Clorox Has ‘Cleared the Deck.’ Why the Stock Is a Buy at These Levels.

    Clorox has multiple long term sales growth levers and can recover margins over time, Citi analyst says.

  • Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of March to US$0.73. This will take the...

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • Will the Google Stock Split Impact My Tax Returns?

    More investors will have a chance to own a whole share of Google parent Alphabet after the stock split, but are there tax consequences?

  • Alibaba Falls as Citi Sees SEC Filing Sign of SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slipped as much as 6.6% in U.S. trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. analysts saw its additional American depositary share registration in the U.S. as a sign that SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stoc