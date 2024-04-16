Fortive's (NYSE:FTV) earnings growth rate lags the 22% return delivered to shareholders

A diverse portfolio of stocks will always have winners and losers. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 21% beating the market return of 21% (not including dividends). However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 13% in three years.

While the stock has fallen 3.1% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Fortive grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 16%. The share price gain of 21% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Fortive's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 22%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 2% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Fortive .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

