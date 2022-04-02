U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.50
    -25.70 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,808.48
    -658.46 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Epic brings building back to Fortnite’s casual queue

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Epic Games

Not two weeks after Epic Games removed the feature, Building is back in Fortnite. On Saturday, Epic re-added Fortnite’s classic Battle Royale mode to the game’s casual queue. It now lives side-by-side with the recently introduced Zero Build mode, and you can queue for both either individually or as part of a group made up of two or more players.

Epic announced it would temporarily remove building from Fortnite at the start of Chapter Three, Season Two on March 20th. The studio’s decision to do so was surprising given that the feature was what made the game stand out when Epic eventually decided to release a battle royale mode in 2017 after seeing the success of PUBG. Judging by the response to Saturday’s announcement, most people weren’t happy about the change, even if it was always intended to be temporary.

Recommended Stories