Epic brings building back to Fortnite’s casual queue

Not two weeks after Epic Games removed the feature , Building is back in Fortnite. On Saturday, Epic re-added Fortnite’s classic Battle Royale mode to the game’s casual queue. It now lives side-by-side with the recently introduced Zero Build mode, and you can queue for both either individually or as part of a group made up of two or more players.

Building Is Back - Play Your Way!



Sprint, climb, and smash your way to a Victory Royale whether you choose to build up in Fortnite Battle Royale or go no-builds in the new Fortnite Zero Build. pic.twitter.com/4qay0vm17x — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 2, 2022

Epic announced it would temporarily remove building from Fortnite at the start of Chapter Three, Season Two on March 20th. The studio’s decision to do so was surprising given that the feature was what made the game stand out when Epic eventually decided to release a battle royale mode in 2017 after seeing the success of PUBG. Judging by the response to Saturday’s announcement, most people weren’t happy about the change, even if it was always intended to be temporary.