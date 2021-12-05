'Fortnite' Chapter 3 officially debuts with a new island and revamped gameplay

It didn't take long for Epic to confirm Fortnite Chapter 3 details. The developer has officially released a trailer that outlines what to expect both in Chapter 3 and its first season, "Flipped." The new island is the star, with the flip from the Chapter 2 finale leading to a complete landscape overhaul that includes chaotic weather. However, the gameplay changes are arguably more important — you'll have to rethink your tactics.

The sliding and swinging mechanics should help you move (and dodge) faster than before. Camps help your squad heal and store items that persist between matches. You can also earn XP beyond battle royale, and hold on to a Victory Crown if you keep winning. Epic is clearly hoping to both foster a non-combat metaverse and keep its top-tier players coming back.

And yes, there are new characters. Spider-Man is well-suited to the new swinging mechanic, but you can also play as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Fortnite character The Foundation, or Gears of War's Marcus and Kait. Think of them as the poster children for Chapter 3. They may help draw you in, but it's the fresh gameplay that might keep you playing in the long run.