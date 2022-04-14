Fortnite to feature Coachella-themed music and fashion items to celebrate the festival

Epic Games has announced the launch of Coachella-themed fashion item drops in Fortnite, which will be timed to correspond with the real-world music event over the next two weekends. Music from artists on the Coachella lineup is also now available in the game.

Two item drops are scheduled in Fortnite to coincide with Coachella's dates. The first set of items, which include the Wilder and Lyric outfits along with matching accessories, will be available starting at 8 PM ET on April 14. The second drop will take place at 8PM ET on April 21, and will include music-reactive Alto and Poet outfits, plus accessories.

The Wilder Outfit includes the shark-based Finfin Back Bling, Neon Biter Pickaxe, and Finfin Flair Wrap, as well as the Cosmic Equalizer alt Style, which is reactive to music. Meanwhile, the Lyric outfit offers a cactus Swaguaro Back Bling and the electric Festival Shredder Pickaxe, both of which are reactive to music. It will also include the reactive Cosmic Equalizer. The outfits and items can be purchased individually or together in a "Rocking at Coachella" bundle deal.

In the second outfit drop, players can pick up the Alto Outfit's accessories like the music-reactive Sonic Vibes Back Bling and the tropical Softest Electropalm Pickaxe. The Poet Outfit includes the Cosmonautic Helmet Back Bling, a Cactical Crusher Pickaxe, and the Mainstage Wrap. Like the prior drop, they can be bought separately or in a "Dancing at Coachella" bundle which will also include the "Enter the Coachellaverse" Loading Screen.

Image Credits: Epic Games (Enter the Coachellaverse" Loading Screen)

Coachella's music will also make its way into the game. Up until May 16, Fortnite's Icon Radio will be playing music from more than 30 artists slated to play Coachella this year.

Image Credits: Epic Games

The collaboration with Coachella follows prior efforts that see the game maker integrating music into its experience.

Fortnite hosted its first virtual concert in 2019, featuring Marshmello. Since then, Fortnite has continued serve as a digital venue, and it's proven to be popular: Epic Games says Travis Scott's April 2020 show was viewed by 12.3 million players. Last year, Ariana Grande played the Rift Tour, with five different set times over the course of three days.

That's not Epic Games' only foray into music though: just last month the games manufacturer bought music platform Bandcamp.

And other games have joined Fortnite in putting on virtual shows, especially as touring and in-person events were put on pause during the pandemic. Lil Nas X played a Roblox concert and Minecraft has hosted festivals featuring Charli XCX, 100 Gecs and American Football. Having in-game features and items linked to music events like Coachella is one way to keep the gaming and music connection going now concerts and festivals are taking place.