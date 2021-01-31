U.S. markets closed

'Fortnite' gets a 'GI Joe' character with a matching action figure

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

It’s no longer rare to see action figures for video game characters, but an action figure designed to accompany the character is relatively rare — and Epic Games wants to give it a try. The developer has released a Fortnite outfit for GI Joe’s Snake Eyes alongside an upcoming Hasbro action figure based on that skin. You’ll have to spend $40 to pre-order that real-world figure and wait until January 2022 to receive it, but it could be appealing if you like the mysterious ninja enough to want a physical memento.

Snake Eyes will rotate out of Fortnite’s shop at an unspecified point.

The collaboration is a not-so-subtle plug for the Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins movie tentatively premiering in October 2021. It’s far from the first major Fortnite tie-in, of course — you’ll find everything from soccer players to superheroes in the battle royale shooter. However, it’s clear Epic is branching out with launches that extend beyond the game itself. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more like this in the future.

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom: What To Do Before Monday's Stock Market Open; GME Stock, Nio In Focus

    After the sharp stock market sell-off, investors need to be more defensive. The GME stock saga isn't over. Tesla rival Nio reports sales soon.

  • Nine Investors Instantly Make $16 Billion On GameStop Stock 'Squeeze'

    Here's a game many would like to play how to make a billion bucks in a month? And nine investors just pulled it off with GameStop stock.

  • The GameStop short squeeze was 'the grand awakening': expert

    What happened this past week with GameStop, Reddit and Robinhood is a classic tale of David and Goliath, but even the pros say this time is different.

  • The biggest losers from the GameStop turmoil? An early list

    There has been nothing like this GameStop  (GME) saga in recent memory. YouOK, so you most likely don’t have money in any hedge funds. Because some of the big investors in hedge funds are those massive public sector pension funds around America that are already swimming in red ink.

  • After GME, Dogecoin and Bitcoin, Chinese Traders Are Betting What Will Pump Next

    For Chinese investors, including Justin Sun, FOMO has surpassed fear of losing money.

  • 10 Short Squeeze Candidates Under $10

    The movement of retail traders against hedge funds has caused several stocks to spike. Many of the top movers have been stocks that have a high percentage of their floated shares short, causing what’s known as a short squeeze. Among the other themes of the high-flying stocks is that many of them started trading under $10 before their run-ups. AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) and Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR) were all stocks that were under $10 and saw huge increases. Related Link: AMC, National Beverage And 8 More Heavily-Shorted Stocks To Watch Here are 10 stocks that trade under $10 with large short percentages that could be short squeeze candidates: Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) is a biotechnology company. Currently, 42% of the float is short. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) is a medical technology company; 34% of its float is traded short. VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) develops vaccines for adults, children and newborns; 20% percent of the float is short. Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) sells intimate, swimwear and apparel, and 33% of its float is short. Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company; 35% of its float is short. Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is a pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, with 26% of its float short. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is a generics pharmaceutical company; 25% of its float is short. Dyanvax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is a biotechnology company that is seeing 24% of its float traded short. United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) is a semiconductor company that makes products for companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX). The company is seeing 21% of its float traded short. TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) is a pharmaceutical company targeting women, and 25% of its float is short. (Photo: Omar Eduardo, Flickr) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACsStock Wars: AMC Entertainment Vs. Cinemark© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, AMD, SLV, SPY

    Stocks took another hit on Friday, as selling pressure drove the markets down toward the lows of the month. With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades for Monday. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Apple (AAPL) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Thursday’s post-earnings dip looked like a great trading opportunity in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shares were pulling back after six days of rallying after a great quarterly result. Furthermore, AAPL was dipping into the 10-day moving average and the previous resistance zone. Even though it failed, I still think it was a good risk/reward setup.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Regardless of what I think, shares are breaking below the 21-day moving average as I speak. If it continues lower, look for the stock to test down into the $124.50 to $127 area. There it will find the 50-day moving average, solid support from December and the 61.8% retracement. If it fails, the 100-day moving average is in play. 7 Safe Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns in Tumultuous Times On the upside, though, bulls need to see the stock reclaim its key short-term moving averages, then $138. Above the latter, and a run back toward its highs near $145 is possible. Let’s see if bulls step back in after a good quarterly result. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) also hasn’t been trading well. However, until this week, shares had done a great job of holding up above prior resistance at $87. Breaking that mark now, it will have to find its footing here at the 21-week moving average — just as it did last quarter — or risk a further decline. If it gathers its composure, we need to see a rebound back up through $87.50, then move back above its 10-week moving average. That will keep current resistance near $98 on the table and keep the current range intact. A break lower from current levels could put the $81.50 to $82 area on the table, followed by the $74 mark. The latter is prior support from the previous trading range. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Silver ETF (SLV) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Silver has been trading well over the past few days, even though it’s been somewhat sloppy this month. Still, the 50-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line) continue to hold. As long as that’s the case, it’s hard to be too bearish. On Friday, the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) made a push toward the January highs, but ran out of steam. Near the top of the monthly range though and the SLV is setting up for a potentially strong week and month. A move over $25.74 next week would give the ETF a weekly-up and monthly-up rotation. It doesn’t need the former, but the latter would put a potential run to $27-plus in play. 7 Electric Vehicle Stocks Making Headlines As Alt-Fuels Stoke Growth Niche Without a rotation higher, investors will likely look to buy the dip down into support. Top Trades for Monday No. 4: S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Equities are feeling some pressure and that’s absolutely no surprise, given that many of the indices ran into the 161.8% extension. (Here’s the small caps’ run and tech’s move to the same extension). In just a few sessions, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) has already come down to the 50-day and 10-week moving averages. From here, it will be important to gauge how it responds. If bulls buy the dip, the trend remains intact. If they do that, look to see how the SPY does with the 10-day and 21-day moving averages. Keep in mind, these marks rejected it on Thursday. If we break Friday’s low and can’t reclaim it, we may need to test down into the $365 area, followed by the September high retest and the 100-day moving average. On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in AAPL. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, AMD, SLV, SPY appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Four Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Why Are So Many Americans Predicting A Housing Market Crash?

    The housing market has been one of the most vibrant corners of the pandemic-era economy, but a new survey finds more than half of Americans believe it will crash either this year or next year. What Happened: The survey by LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) polled 2,051 adults conducted between Dec. 17-20 and found 41% of respondents predicting the housing market bubble will deflate during 2021 and force accelerating home prices to fall. Another 26% of respondents forecasted the same scenario in 2022, while 13% did not see another housing market crash in the near future. LendingTree's Chief Economist Tendayi Kapfidze cast his lot with the 13% of naysayers. "Though housing heated up late in 2020 and growth is likely to slow in 2021, the idea that it's a bubble that would burst seems unlikely," said Kapfidze. "The mortgage market is healthier than it was prior to the 2008 crisis, and the government is more experienced with interventions that protect the housing market like forbearance and mortgage modifications." The latest housing data is also not detecting any fissures in the market. This week's S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index found sales were going stronger than ever into the autumn. "With existing home sales up over 20% from a year ago, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index clocked a 9.49% surge in November – a new high since February 2014," said CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp, adding that "buyer competition reached a new peak nationally in October and November when the ratio climbed to 0.996 – the highest level since 2008, when the data series began." Mat Ishbia, president and CEO at Pontiac, Michigan-headquartered United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC), is also expressing confidence. "I think the main trend is going to be a very, very strong mortgage and housing year across the board," he said. "Rates are very low, the economy is recovering, and will recover. Housing demand is great, millennials are buying, mortgage brokers are growing their business channel, and the education of consumers is happening. I think 2021 is going to be one of the best years in history from a mortgage perspective." Why It's Important: Ishbia's company went public last week and is the first in a growing queue of housing industry companies that are responding to the vitality of the housing market by readying for the initial public offering route. The residential brokerage Compass, the residential mortgage lender and servicer AmeriHome, and Home Point Capital Inc., the parent company of the mortgage originator and servicer Home Point Financial Corp., announced plans earlier this month to pursue IPOs. Several mortgage companies that announced plans for an IPO in late 2020 — including loanDepot, Caliber Home Loans and Finance of America — are in a holding pattern and have yet to proceed. Ishbia's concern with the housing market is not aimed at consumer confidence, but instead is centered on whether mortgage companies are able to handle the continued buyer demand. "Most of the companies that have really struggled are ones that have not invested in technology," he said. "We're in an interesting industry because nobody wants our product that we're selling. "Nobody wants a mortgage, they want the house, right? Or they want the savings. So how do you make it faster and easier? "People really have to go all-in on technology," he continued, because too many times companies in our industry spend a lot of time partnering with this vendor and kind of doing a halfway job of really investing in technology. You've got to be all-in with technology if you're going to make the process faster and easier for consumers. If you're doing that, you're going get a lot more business." And despite the pessimism that many Americans shared with LendingTree, 80% of those polled in the new survey said they still considered the American Dream to be defined by homeownership, with 45% predicting more affordable opportunities will be made available through the policies of the Biden administration. But not everyone is that optimistic: 31% of survey respondents predicted the new administration will bring fewer affordable housing options and 40% said the historically low mortgage rates that encouraged increasing home sales will begin to rise this year. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy The Fate Of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Remains UnclearWhat Biden's Executive Order Means For Private Prison Stocks© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Best Tech Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now: 5 Growth Stocks Leading The Stock Market

    The best tech stocks to buy and watch are strong price performers with healthy fundamentals, thanks to a new product or service that's driving growth.

  • Gold Churns but Silver (Finally) Returns!

    Already one trading month of 2021 has been burned, therein the price of Gold having mostly been churned. In settling out the week yesterday (Friday) at 1850, ’twas not only the sixth consecutive trading day during which such price traded, but so it has done in 13 of the past 15 trading days.

  • AT&T Stock: Money for Bits

    AT&T (NYSE:T) bought DirecTv and Time Warner in the last decade, after becoming convinced that just moving bits was a bad business. Now, with 5G and the promise of the Machine Internet, bits are becoming a very good business. The question is whether T stock can make the turn. Source: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock AT&T opened for trade Jan. 29 at $28.80. It traded at over $38 before the pandemic but has only briefly breached $30 twice since it began. This is despite holding what should be prime pandemic assets in WarnerMedia’s TV and film studios, its program libraries and CNN. The company’s Jan. 27 earnings release saw it bringing in $10.1 billion in operating cash flow from $45.7 billion of revenue. But its past still haunts. It wrote off $15.5 billion from its “video business,” reporting a net loss of 75 cents/share.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips T Stock and the Video Disaster While the numbers beat estimates, with analysts calling it a “good quarter,” shares only briefly touched $30 before returning to their pre-earnings price. At its current price, the company’s 51 cent/share dividend yields an incredible 7.14%. It’s now clear that former CEO Randall Stephenson buying DirecTv, and later, WarnerMedia, were among the biggest business mistakes of the 21st century. The 7 Safest Stocks to Start Off 2021 on the Right Foot DirecTv cost $67.5 billion, including the assumption of debt. AT&T recently sought bids on the asset, which came in at $15 billion. WarnerMedia cost $108.7 billion, again including debt. WarnerMedia revenue dropped 21% during the quarter, due to cord-cutting and less advertising. During the quarter AT&T also decided it will release future movies to its HBO Max streaming platform at the same time they go to theaters. This boosted subscriptions to 41.5 million, but fewer than half of current HBO subscribers eligible for the package signed up. The company eventually signed distribution deals with Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), but the damage in the fourth quarter was evident. CEO John Stankey blamed COVID for the WarnerMedia troubles. He promised an ad-supported version of HBO Max will be launched in the second quarter. More Bits AT&T’s base business of moving bits did well. It added 800,000 net postpaid wireless customers during the quarter. Churn was just .76%. The company also added 273,000 new AT&T Fiber customers. The future isn’t all rosy. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) may have teamed up to buy a competitive 5G spectrum position, albeit at nosebleed prices. The results will be announced later this quarter. But AT&T already has its network assets operating. It had $2.1 billion in capital spending during the fourth quarter. New equipment will be expensive but it can be bolted onto the existing network, which is highly profitable. While most attention is focused on the “C-Band,” at around 4 GHz (WiFi runs at either 2.4 GHz or 5.5 GHz) 5G signals run in three different bands. These range from the old broadcasting spectrum at 450 MHz to former satellite spectrum at over 50 GHz. Peak data rates for a mature network can be as high as 20 Gbps down, 10 Gbps up, in each network cell, all of it subject to backhaul. This means 5G services can be run at either very short distances or very long ones, along with current cellular distances. It means backhaul, which AT&T has in abundance, becomes more important. It means new applications inside factories, homes, and cities, what I’ve called the Machine Internet, is on the way. The Bottom Line AT&T is burdened by its past mistakes. That’s why its stock is down and rivals stocks like T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) are up. But there are also opportunities ahead. If AT&T can bring its asset base to bear on them, huge profits can be won over the next decade. You can get a 7% return while you wait for that. At the time of publication, Dana Blankenhorn owned shares in AMZN and T. Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com, tweet him at @danablankenhorn, or subscribe to his Substack https://danafblankenhorn.substack.com/. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. The post AT&T Stock: Money for Bits appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Reddit and Robinhood gamified the stock market, and it’s going to end badly

    The power balance in the stock market changed when Robinhood and other brokerages realized could make money by selling access to their users' lack of information.

  • 10 Ways to Reduce Your 401(k) Taxes

    How you take a 401(k) distribution can greatly impact your taxes. Read about 10 ways to help reduce the taxes you pay on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, Quantumscape, Commodities And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story explains why the online renegades that took the investing world by storm are just getting started. Other featured articles offer Barron's Roundtable stock picks for 2021, examine how retail has changed over the past century and ponder what's ahead for the markets in February. Also, the prospects for an EV battery maker, infrastructure stocks, commodities and more. Cover story "The GameStop Revolt Has Just Begun" by Avi Salzman and Connor Smith discusses how a band of online renegades took the investing world by storm. Investors can ignore some of the silliness surrounding AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE: BBBY), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and others, says the article, but the market may never be the same. Lauren R. Rublin's "Roundtable: 22 Ways to Invest in the Future" features the favorite stock picks for 2021 from Barron's Roundtable members. See why those recommendations include Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM), Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD). In "Commodities Are Starting to Rally. Play It With These Stocks and Funds," Andrew Bary makes the case that energy, metals and agriculture are poised to gain as global economies reopen and inflation stirs. Time to take a look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) or Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)? Lithium-ion battery maker Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) has a pioneering battery technology. So says "EV Battery Start-Up QuantumScape Is Driven Solely by Promise" by Al Root. What it will not have for five years is much revenue, and yet the share price has risen well more than 300% since August. In Kenneth G. Pringle's "From Dry Goods to Dot-Coms, How Shopping Has Changed Over the Past Century," the focus is on how the arrival of nationwide chains and department stores in the early 1900s changed the nature of shopping in America and the landscape of its communities, much as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is doing now. "As GameStop and the Little Guys Soar, Big Tech Gets Forgotten" by Eric J. Savitz points out that earnings from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) confirmed their dominance. Still, market reaction suggests that there is some concern about these stocks. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, Starbucks And More Infrastructure, including utilities, toll roads, airports and renewable energy, can offer some nice yields if investors look in the right places, according to Lawrence C. Strauss's "Infrastructure Stocks and Funds Offer Solid Dividend Yields. Here's Where to Look." Is Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI) worth a look? How about NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE)? In "Investors Who Own Blacklisted Chinese Stocks May Be in Limbo," Reshma Kapadia examines the options that smaller investors with American depositary receipts of blacklisted Chinese companies have as they try to divest their shares. Ben Levisohn's "It's Been a Rough January. Get Ready for an Even Worse February" says that this was supposed to be the Teflon stock market, able to absorb political turmoil, a resurgent virus and mediocre data to keep on rising. Then Reddit came along. What's next for the likes of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)? Also in this week's Barron's: The surge in volatility as a warning sign for small investors Why investors are happy with Biden's patience on China After GameStop and WallStreetBets, the new rules for stock trading How investors can play a Reddit-driven market How small-cap fund managers are navigating the GameStop mess Whether more COVID-19 manufacturing partnerships are imminent Looking for a turnaround in gold's lackluster prices Whether it is time for climate risk disclosures Why fixing the wealth gap isn't one challenge but many interconnected ones Women making waves in the spirits world At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Photo by M. B. M. on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, Starbucks And MoreNotable Insider Buys Seen In The Past Week: Green Brick, Intel, Teledyne And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What minimum-wage increases did to McDonald’s restaurants — and their employees

    A Princeton economist looked at the impacts of wage increases over five years at U.S. McDonald's fast-food restaurants.

  • Robinhood Limits Trading for SNDL Stock: What You Need to Know

    You probably think of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) as a marijuana play. After all, it’s one of the larger publicly listed cannabis companies out there. In the past, SNDL stock has tended to trade in line with its marijuana peers. Now, however, things have changed. Source: Shutterstock At least for the time being, Sundial is no longer a traditional cannabis stock. Instead, it’s a Robinhood play. Right now, Sundial’s fate is closely tied to the trendy new brokerage firm. And with a momentous act on Thursday, Robinhood threw Sundial — and other such stocks — into uncertainty. This is a fluid situation, but here’s what we know as of this writing.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips SNDL Stock and the Massive Short Squeeze In recent days, stocks of certain businesses with poor fundamentals and large operating losses have positively exploded. We’re talking about the likes of Gamestop (NYSE:GME), AMC (NYSE:AMC) and so on. These were moves in thousands of percent in some cases. But why are these moves happening? Short squeezes. The folks over at Wall Street Bets on Reddit — as well as other online trading communities — deduced that they could drive up the value of certain businesses with low share prices and bad fundamentals. They also found that they could pull this off by simply engaging in the relentless buying of these securities, powered by the meme magic of social media. With enough continuous buying, short sellers were soon eviscerated. That even led to the collapse of major firms, like Melvin Capital. Of course, SNDL stock hasn’t blasted off like Gamestop, for instance. However, it has enjoyed similar interest from certain online trading groups — and now it’s subject to the consequences. Robinhood Cracks Down Many of these social-media-powered traders like using Robinhood because of its mobile app and ease-of-use. As a result, many of those traders plowing into Gamestop, AMC, Sundial and the like were buying these stocks on the platform. Evidently, though, Robinhood grew increasingly alarmed about those unprecedented levels of speculation. Because of that, the firm decided to try to chill the waters a bit. On Thursday, Robinhood announced that it was restricting trading of particularly volatile securities until the current mayhem dies down. Its press release including the following: “We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary. In light of recent volatility, we restricted transactions for certain securities to position closing only. You can see the latest here. We also raised margin requirements for certain securities.” Closing positions only, to be clear, means that traders can only sell their existing positions in the particular stocks noted by the platform — GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry and Sundial, among others. So, with that move, Robinhood stopped its users from buying additional shares in those listed stocks, including SNDL stock. The effect was immediate and dramatic — GME, for example, saw its stock plummet in a couple of hours following Robinhood’s move. What’s the Impact on Sundial? SNDL stock had been up from the 60 cent range to more than a dollar on Thursday morning. It then dropped back to 82 cents for the close, following the Robinhood ban. However, Sundial didn’t completely implode like some of the other targeted securities. That’s probably because Sundial had never gone up nearly as far in the first place. As I’ve previously discussed, it seems like Sundial was drawing interest because it was one of the marijuana stocks with the cheapest share prices out there. For awhile, the stock was under 50 cents. To unexperienced traders, a stock at 50 cents may seem a lot more appealing than one trading at $10 or $20 per share. That’s a factor of people not really understanding the difference between market capitalization and share price. Nonetheless, the effect is real and Sundial enjoyed powerful retail trading interest in recent weeks. That has made Sundial a fantastic day-trading name, but much less attractive as an investment. The Verdict SNDL stock will struggle to go on another sustained rally as long as Robinhood and other brokers restrict buying. What’s more, Sundial’s operating business metrics simply aren’t that great. Investors looking to buy the best marijuana company based on revenue growth or a profits basis are unlikely to pick this company. Therefore, the outlook for Sundial is highly dependent on what happens with Robinhood. There has been huge backlash against the firm for its decision to block buying of certain stocks — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy are among those leveling withering criticism against it for the decision. Robinhood did say on Thursday evening that it would allow “limited buys” of the blacklisted stocks going forward, but it’s unclear how strict those limits will be. To be fair to Robinhood, though, it isn’t the only brokerage firm that has cracked down on these sorts of stocks. For instance, Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) also limited trading of certain volatile securities and jacked up margin rates on others to try and tamp down the volatility. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also reportedly investigating the unusual trading in these stocks as well. All that is to say that it’s a perplexing situation for SNDL stock owners. I’d steer clear of this name, simply because the underlying business is troubled. Basically, it’s a roll of the dice regardless. But, that said, pay attention to the upcoming developments with brokerages closely. Obviously — as long as places like Robinhood are limiting folks from buying SNDL — its share price will face a massive headwind moving forward. On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks –How to Profit Without Getting Scammed On the date of publication, Ian Bezek did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. The post Robinhood Limits Trading for SNDL Stock: What You Need to Know appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Has 380% Upside, Analyst Says

    GM stock is off its high, but just got big validation for its EV and AV progress from Morgan Stanley. Is General Motors stock a buy?

  • FuelCell Stock Could Lose Some Power

    FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), which is a top developer of hydrogen-fuel systems, has been one of Wall Street’s darlings lately. Since late October, FCEL stock has surged from $2 to $23. Its market capitalization is now $7.4 billion. Source: Kaca Skokanova/Shutterstock Of course, the overall fuel-cell sector has been on fire. Just look at other players in the space like Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). Wall Street thinks that the fuel-cell market will be big enough for multiple large companies. So last week, we got the latest details on FuelCell’s performance, as the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Its earnings were actually mixed. While its revenue shot up 54% year-over-year to $17 million, its sales were up only about 17% for all of 2020.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips That’s an indication of the choppiness of its business, which relies on large contracts. The company’s backlog fell 2.5% last year to $1.29 billion. FuelCell also continues to post substantial losses. For 2020, it was $89 million in the red. 7 Safe Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns in Tumultuous Times The company has certainly aggressively expanded its infrastructure. Here are a few of its Q4 highlights: It completed a 2.8 megawatt (MW) biogas power platform in Tulare, California. FuelCell has nearly finished a 8.8 MW power platform for the U.S. Navy in Groton, Connecticut and a wastewater treatment facility in San Bernardino, California. The firm started building a 24.5 MW project in Yaphank, New York and Derby, Connecticut. The project includes a system for Toyota (NYSE:TM). In the meantime, the company has been working hard to raise capital. It has received several grants from the U.S. Department of Energy. FuelCell also raised $156.3 million with a new secondary offering of its shares. Industry Transformation The long-term outlook of hydrogen and other forms of alternative energy does appear to be robust. Alternative energy is getting more powerful and cost-effective. Of course, it’s also cleaner. Hydrogen is particularly clean when it’s produced with electricity generated by solar and/or wind energy. Such hydrogen is also renewable. The Biden administration is certainly positive for the sector. Already it has rejoined the Paris Agreement in an effort to fight climate change. That move will provided a boost to the hydrogen industry. According to FuelCell CEO Jason Few: “Based on the initial policy objectives outlined by the incoming White House administration, we expect clean energy and climate policies in the U.S. to begin to match the pace of advancement seen in other markets such as Europe and Asia, and to be favorable toward development of the growing hydrogen economy.” However, I think investors should temper their expectations. The fact is that the Biden administration’s main priority is the Covid-19 pandemic and dealing with it will involve a great deal of time and substantial resources. The Democrats also only have the thinnest possible majority in the Senate. As a result, it could be tough for them to muster support for multiple ambitious programs. Besides, in light of the nation’s huge budget deficits and debt, the government may not have enough resources for many such initiatives anyway. The Bottom Line on FCEL Stock FuelCell Energy will certainly be a beneficiary of the new energy revolution. But the valuation of its stock is a very real concern. As a result, many Wall Street analysts are generally bearish on FCEL stock. Take a look, for example, at JP Morgan’s Paul Coster. In a recent report, he downgraded FCEL stock to the equivalent of a “sell” rating, even though he increased his revenue and earnings projections for the company. And he has a $10 price target on the name, so he anticipates a drop of more than 50% from the shares’ current level. Note that no analyst has a “buy” rating on FCEL stock. As for analysts’ average price target on the shares, it is $13.60. Of course, Wall Street analysts are far from perfect. But then again, their average outlook on FuelCell is quite negative. And with the shares trading at 67 times the company’s trailing revenue, it will really be tough for the stock to maintain its strong momentum. On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the author of courses on topics like the Python language and COBOL. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. The post FuelCell Stock Could Lose Some Power appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • The Upcoming Catalyst That Could Move Chinese EV Stocks Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto

    Chinese electric vehicle stocks have seen some moderation in momentum in recent sessions. One upcoming catalyst could lift the stocks out of this lackluster phase: the January delivery numbers that are due next week. Finding The Sweet Spot In China's EV Market: China is a hot EV market, both from the perspective of the addressable market opportunity and supply. "China is a greenfield EV market opportunity for many well positioned auto players as we believe overall EV sales can potentially double in the region over the next few years given the pent-up demand for EV vehicles from customers across all price points," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Feng estimates EV penetration, including battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, will increase from 5% in 2020 to 20% in 2025, 53% in 2035 and 80% in 2050. Xu Haidong, the deputy chief engineer of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said in a summit late last year that China's EV sales might reach 1.8 million units in 2021 — up 40% from a year earlier — thanks to stable economic growth, continuous stimulus policies on vehicle consumption and sales promotions by manufacturers. Yet the supply side is crowded with homegrown startups, international pure-play EV company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and traditional automakers all vying for a piece of cake. Among the players in China, the standouts include Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and WM Motors, backed by both Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY). Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Edison Yu said the firms are collectively the "Fab Four" of the China EV market. Nio On Record Streak: Nio, which has a premium positioning in the China EV market, has been reporting record delivery numbers of late. After the COVID-19 pandemic affected sales in the first two months of 2020, the company acquitted itself credibly through a series of innovative measures and technological enhancements. The company ended 2020 on a high, having delivered a record 43,728 vehicles for the year. It has been churning out record monthly numbers since August 2020. In December, Nio delivered a record 7,007 vehicles, comprising 2,009 ES8s, 2,493 ES6s, and 2,505 of the company's newly launched EC6s. Deliveries are sitting at a not-so-robust pace of 1,598 in January 2020. Given that Nio announced it would make good the reduction in government subsidies for vehicles purchased through Jan. 10 and a limited period zero down payment option, the pace of sales will likely have accelerated further. Nio's battery-as-a-service scheme has already begun to show a positive impact on sales. Related Link: Nio Analyst Sees Meaningful Tailwinds For EV Brand's Sales Volume Xpeng Makes The Right Noises: Xpeng, which listed its ADSs on the NYSE in late August, has also joined the party. "XPeng is well positioned to take market share in the mid-tier and lower premium market, delivering a tech-centric 'smart' experience through pushing the limits of its ADAS features and cockpit user interface functionality, especially in voice recognition," Deutsche Bank's Yu said in a note. Xpeng — which sells the G3, an EV SUV and the P7, an all-electric sedan — is expected to launch a new sedan with lidar technology this year. Earlier this week, the company launched a major over-the-air upgrade for its P7 sedan customers in China, delivering a new version of XPeng's operating system, Xmart OS 2.5.0. In December, Xpeng delivered a record number of 5,700 vehicles, a 326% increase year-over-year and a 35% increase month-over-month. For the year, the company delivered a total of 27,041 vehicles, a 112% increase year-over-year. Li Auto's Robust Performance: Li Auto also turned in a stellar December performance, with deliveries of 6,126 Li ONEs in December and 14,464 units for 2020. The monthly performance represented increases of 31.9% month-over-month and 529.6% year-over-year. Chinese EV Stock Performance: Nio shares ran up to record highs of $66.99 Jan. 11, reacting to the Nio Day event held Jan. 9. Since then, the stock has pulled back. Xpeng, meanwhile, peaked at $74.49 Dec. 24 before pulling back. After moving roughly sideways thereafter, the stock has staged a comeback in recent sessions. Li Auto is witnessing a lean patch after it hit an all-time high of $47.70, also on Dec. 24. The upcoming week's delivery numbers and the imminent fourth-quarter results could be the key to determine which way the stocks are headed. Photo courtesy of Nio. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBreaking Down Novavax's Coronavirus Vaccine Data: 2 Analyst TakesJohnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Data: What You Need to Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.