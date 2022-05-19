U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

'Fortnite' is now available to all GeForce Now users

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
NVIDIA/Epic Games

All GeForce Now users can play Fortnite via NVIDIA's cloud gaming service, including those with iOS and Android devices. The company started testing the game on the platform in January. It says more than 500,000 people tried it out across "hundreds of mobile device types." The full launch of Fortnite on GeForce Now means that there's no longer a waitlist and anyone can drop into a match.

Feedback from beta testers helped NVIDIA optimize the touch controls and menu system. To thank them, it's giving everyone who signed up for the beta a three-day trial for GeForce Now's Priority plan. That offers longer game sessions than those who use the free version, along with improved visuals and access to premium servers. A three-day trial isn't exactly the most generous perk, but it's better than nothing.

For the time being, the only way to access Fortnite on iOS (at least without playing a console or PC remotely) is through cloud streaming. The game is also available for free through Xbox Cloud Gaming. You won't need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription if you go with that option.

Apple and Google pulled Fortnite from their mobile app storefronts in August 2020 amid a dispute with Epic Games. While Android users have still been able to sideload it, iOS players were effectively iced out until the cloud gaming options came into play.

