Resident Evil's Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine come to 'Fortnite'

Epic Games' fondness for Capcom continues unabated. The game developer has added legendary Resident Evil characters Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine (aka the "master of unlocking") to Fortnite, complete with numerous nods to the zombie-slaying franchise. Chris and Jill have alternate costumes that make nods to their appearances in Village and Nemesis, while the Back Bling offers three shades of Resident Evil's life-sustaining herbs. There are themed pickaxes and even a "brolly stroll" emote making fun of everyone's least-favorite fictional corporation.

The outfits and equipment are available to buy in separate S.T.A.R.S. Team and S.T.A.R.S. Team Gear bundles. The Resident Evil packs are particularly timely drops given Halloween and the hordes of "Cube Monsters" in the current season, and we won't be surprised if they lose some of their early luster. Still, this is a Fortnite gaming crossover that makes sense — Chris and Jill are already well-dressed for a bitter fight for survival.