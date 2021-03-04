U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,818.41
    -1.31 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,290.00
    +19.91 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,944.78
    -52.97 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.51
    -16.28 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.27
    +2.99 (+4.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.10
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.34
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4690
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3985
    +0.0033 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.5990
    +0.5970 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,568.98
    -1,193.48 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.54
    +7.33 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.93
    -24.54 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

Of course 'Fortnite’ has a sea shanty emote

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Given Epic Games’ history of tapping into what's hot in pop culture, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Fortnite now has a sea shanty emote. After they blew up on TikTok, sea shanties have become one of the most popular trends of the year.

The emote uses a version of “Soon May the Wellerman Come,” the traditional folk song at the heart of the craze, with Fortnite-themed lyrics. If you’re part of a squad, and you all use the emote at the same time, your characters will sing in harmony. As Eurogamer notes, the Christmas carol emote works in a similar way. The Shanty for a Squad emote costs 500 V-Bucks, and perhaps Epic is hoping groups of friends all buy it for the full effect.

Sea shanties became popular again almost out of nowhere. After TikTok user Nathan Evans posted his rendition of “Wellerman,” others used the app’s Duet collaboration features to add harmonies, other parts and instruments. A remix was a hit song in several countries.

There are a couple of weeks left in the current Fortnite season, so there could be more crossovers to come. The game has brought in many characters from other franchises over the last couple of months, including Street Fighter's Chun-Li and Ryu, the Xenomorph and Ripley from Alien, Predator and Snake Eyes from GI Joe.

Recommended Stories

  • Algeria welcomes France's admission it killed independence figure

    Algeria on Thursday welcomed France's admission for the first time that its soldiers tortured and murdered a key figure in the country's independence struggle, then covered it up.

  • I’m Your Man, review: is an android Dan Stevens your perfect man?

    Dir: Maria Schrader. Starring: Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Wolfgang Hübsch. 104 mins Tom (Dan Stevens) is every woman’s dream man, as long as the dream in question is a strange and unsettling one in which the body of 1980s-vintage Richard Gere becomes possessed by the spirit of C-3PO. In that form, he’s one of the deeply unconventional romantic leads of I’m Your Man, a sensationally funny and gently science-fictional German rom-com which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this week. Directed and co-written by Germany’s Maria Schrader, the premise resembles Steven Spielberg’s AI, but with added TLC. In a near-future Berlin, a single historian called Alma (Maren Eggert) has been enlisted for a special product trial. For three weeks, she and nine other volunteers will live with robotic humanoids who have been engineered to be their perfect partners – and who will only become more perfect with every passing day as their behavioural algorithms become increasingly attuned to their owner’s needs and desires. Alma’s model is Tom, who’s tall, handsome and unblinkingly gracious, with piercing, deep blue eyes. Yes, he’s a touch intense, and talks with a clipped earnestness that can be a little unnerving. But otherwise he looks and acts the part. On the drive home, he breaks the ice by offering Alma unsolicited driving tips which will reduce her chances of an accident by 27 per cent. As I say, the attention to detail is uncanny. Schrader and her leading couple consistently mine big, smart laughs from this ingenious premise, while wading fearlessly towards its more perturbing implications. At first, Alma is left cold by the very idea of a simulated soulmate, not least because in relationships, she craves novelty and friction. Tom’s romantic routines, meanwhile, triangulated from 17 million psychological profiles, tend to skew towards rose petals in the bathtub. “Ninety-three per cent of German women desire this,” he says with confusion, as she turns down a glass of bubbly and a candle-lit soak. “Guess which group I belong to,” Alma snaps back. Eggert plays her with a brusque, self-possessed wit that may remind some viewers of Greta Gerwig, and it’s thrilling to watch her warm to Tom as his systems come to understand her better – while grappling with what this warming reveals about herself, since she ultimately knows the whole thing’s a charade, performed both by and for her alone. As for Stevens, he gives the finest performance of his post-Downton Abbey career – and almost entirely in German to boot.

  • Gmail’s web client can’t handle inclusive emojis properly

    It seems the Gmail team hasn’t gotten around to updating how the web client handles translating emojis.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Wealthy Florida Keys community of governor’s donors received Covid vaccine as rest of state struggled

    Over a thousand seniors at the Ocean Reef Club, home to many wealthy Republican donors, received both doses of the vaccine in January.

  • AOC warns Biden that sending fewer relief checks than Trump is ‘an own-goal’

    Lawmaker says ‘Conservative Dems have fought so the Biden admin sends fewer [and] less generous relief checks than the Trump admin did’

  • The George Floyd Act wouldn't have saved George Floyd’s life. That says it all

    The reforms being pushed could not have even saved George Floyd’s life. We need much more than this ‘The George Floyd Act, police will still kill more than 1,000 people every year.’ Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to pass the George Floyd Act, named after the Black man killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last summer. Among many reforms, the act seeks to ban racial profiling, overhaul qualified immunity for police, and ban the use of chokeholds. While these seem like good measures, they are woefully insufficient to stop police violence. These reforms could not have even saved George Floyd’s life. To be clear, Floyd did not die from a chokehold. A police officer put his knee to Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. A medical examiner’s autopsy reported “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression”. Floyd also had blunt force trauma to his head, face and shoulders. Banning chokeholds is important, as we should reduce the number of tactics that the police can employ to be dangerous. However, the problem with policing is precisely that – they can kill people using a diverse number of tactics. Shooting, kneeling, punching, suffocating, Tasing. Congress banned one practice, and not even the one responsible for the homicide. Floyd was also probably not racially profiled. He did not have to be if he was breaking the law. Reportedly, Floyd tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store. The clerk called the police because using counterfeit money is illegal. The definition of racial profiling is when police uses someone’s race to suspect that they have committed a crime. Here, Floyd’s act may have constituted a crime and the police showed up to fix it. What’s more criminal than counterfeit cash is the society where people live off of these transactions in corner stores in the first place. The police cannot solve this problem. They can show up and attempt to stop the crime, but they can’t stop the underlying conditions that give rise to it: class exploitation and poverty. Floyd appeared to need cash, not the police. Congress has had several opportunities to give people what they actually need under the pandemic: money. By the time of Floyd’s death, lawmakers had only distributed $2,000 to the public, and not everyone received this stimulus check. I wonder if Floyd would have used a counterfeit $20 if Congress would have issued $2,000 a month to the public as several activists and progressive legislators have been demanding. George Floyd’s blood is on their hands. But instead, Congress does what it always does when the police kill people: give cops more money. The George Floyd Act, named after someone who died because he didn’t have money to cover cigarettes, gives millions of dollars to police in grants. And lawmakers gave the police more money right after they failed to secure a $15 federal minimum wage and failed to deliver on the $2,000 checks they promised to voters who put Democrats in office. But, Congress made sure to include $750m in the George Floyd Act to investigate the deadly use of force by law enforcement. Protesters have been demanding to defund the police to keep us safe; not spend millions of dollars to investigate how we die. We know how we die – the police. The Democratic party has repeatedly said “Black Lives Matter” since the Ferguson uprising in 2014. The Democratic national convention featured images and families involved in racial justice protests. Yet the party has mostly downright ignored the largest network of Black-led organizations, the Movement for Black Lives, who have been demanding that lawmakers pass The Breathe Act, the most comprehensive criminal legal package in the history of the United States. Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib announced the legislation last summer. The Breathe Act invests resources in all communities to alleviate police violence by building sustainable neighborhoods and reducing contact with law enforcement. The Act calls for investments in gainful employment, quality housing, and pilots for universal basic income. But Congress would rather pay for police than give resources to the masses of people suffering police violence. And under the George Floyd Act, police will still kill more than 1,000 people every year. The victims will be overwhelmingly poor, Black, and disabled. I completely understand that the political climate might require some compromises on the bill text. Top Democrats will hide behind these arguments to suggest that they will not find support for more progressive legislation. But political will starts with them to plant the seeds among their colleagues to make this possible. They cannot use their Republican colleagues as a shield from criticism when it is actually them, Democrats, who are not committed to more transformational policies. Vice-President Kamala Harris could have overruled the Senate parliamentarian who decided to remove the $15 minimum wage from the new Covid-19 relief package; she did not. The speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, could have stood up and championed The Breathe Act; she kneeled for a photo opportunity wearing Kente cloth instead. And Joe Biden could have kept his promise for $2,000 checks for people facing evictions, hunger and unemployment; he and the first lady put giant hearts on the White House lawn for Valentine’s Day instead. And we will not forget. Derecka Purnell is a Guardian US columnist

  • AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT is a $479 GPU for 1440p gaming

    According to AMD, the RX 6700 XT can consistently deliver greater than 60 frames per second in graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  • Xbox Game Pass is full of sports games this month

    Madden and Football Manager games are joining the lineup, as are 'NBA 2K21' and 'Star Wars: Squadrons.'

  • Budget 2021: How much will it cost the UK and how will we pay?

    The pandemic is costing the government hundreds of billions of pounds. Where will it all come from?

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • Bond Market Is ‘Powder Keg’ That Could Blow Treasury Yield to 2%

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market may be just one spark away from exploding and sending 10-year yields all the way to 2%, suggesting that the rout of 2021 may not yet be over and raising the chances that other assets like emerging-market bonds might also be living on borrowed time.Analysts are now putting the target on Treasury yields around half a percentage point higher than current levels following the rapid, reflation-fueled selloff that took the market by storm last week. Should that happen, it’s not just developed markets that will be left reeling. Developing-market bonds are increasingly at risk as investor concern grows about stretched valuations and the chances of a policy misstep by the Federal Reserve.“The velocity of the moves in U.S. Treasury yields are now intensifying at a time when both hard currency and local emerging-market bonds are more vulnerable to such a move,” said Lisa Chua, a New York-based portfolio manager on the emerging-markets debt team at Man Group Plc’s hedge-fund unit Man GLG.ING Groep NV say investors’ attitude toward holding longer-dated Treasuries has grown cautious, “to put it mildly,” exacerbating the potential for rapid selling on any sign of weakness in the market. They see yields on 10-year Treasuries rising another 50 basis points, joining the likes of BNP Paribas SA who also expect yields at 2% by year-end. That’s sounding the alarm that there is little to stop yields surging higher.Investor jitters were on display again Wednesday, when a bigger-than-expected bond sale plan from the U.K. caused ructions globally. The U.S. 10-year yield jumped to around 1.49%, closing in again the one-year high above 1.60% that they reached last Thursday in the wake of a sloppy seven-year Treasury sale. The rate was around 1.47% Thursday morning in New York.Concern over supply hitting the market is adding to fears inflation is set to accelerate, which could force central banks to begin tightening policy. Then there’s the risk liquidity evaporates to fuel sharper moves.“The bond market has been sitting on a powder keg since last week,” wrote ING strategists led by Padhraic Garvey in a note to clients. “In this context, we do not blame investors for exiting at the first sign of a selloff.”Liquidity in the $21 trillion Treasury market, which underpins the financial system, is under scrutiny following last week’s startling gyrations and weak auction demand. The gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.All eyes will be on an appearance later on Thursday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to see if he hints at possible action by the central bank to cap recent moves. In comments last week -- before the violent gyrations on Thursday-- he indicated that the Fed sees rising yields as a sign of economic health. But that message could well be shifted.The European Central Bank, meanwhile, has indicated it sees no need for drastic action to curb the rise in longer-term borrowing rates.For ING, the five-year U.S. bond is the key barometer for where rates are going. Mizuho International Plc agrees, having signaled a 0.75% level -- broken a week ago -- as the threshold that could signal a sharp correction in riskier stock and credit markets. Yields were hovering at 0.73% Thursday.Emerging markets though are starting to tell a different story. For bonds there, the crunch point could come with 10-year Treasury yields holding north of 1.5%. For Lisa Chua at Man GLG, that could trigger “major outflows” in both hard-currency and local assets.Not all investors see the path higher for yields. Some, like PGIM Fixed Income’s Robert Tipp, are betting on the Treasury market going the other way and sending rates back down to 1% on the belief that the stimulutive effect from U.S. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion spending package will fade and the economy will slow down to beyond pre-pandemic levels.Right now though, the selling momentum seems hard to shake, with the eagerness of investors to borrow and short 10-year securities creating a rush within the market for repurchase agreements that’s sent rates there deeply negative.BNP strategists see the market pricing in an interest-rate hike from the Fed at the end of 2022, leading them to raise their year-end Treasury forecast to 2%. While they see the Fed sticking with dovish rhetoric, their risk scenario is that doesn’t work and the central bank has to increase the pace of bond purchases beyond the current $120 billion per month.“A break in asset market correlations and collapse in UST market liquidity (all out taper tantrum or “T”) would likely facilitate a Fed response to limit the deterioration in financial conditions,” wrote BNP strategists including Sam Lynton-Brown. While no Fed rate hikes are expected until the end of 2022, “this does not prevent the market from pricing it in.”(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • How to claim stimulus money on your 2020 taxes. ‘It’s really the only vehicle that you have right now’

    36% of taxpayers said the Recovery Rebate Credit was the 'most confusing' part of taxes this year.

  • Exclusive: India merchants almost halt exports to Iran as its rupee reserves fall - officials

    Indian merchants have almost entirely stopped signing new export contracts with Iranian buyers for commodities such as rice, sugar and tea, due to caution about Tehran's dwindling rupee reserves with Indian banks, six industry officials told Reuters. "Exporters are avoiding dealing with Iran since payments are getting delayed for months," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house. Iran's rupee reserves in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two lenders authorised to facilitate rupee trade, have depleted significantly and exporters are not sure whether they would be paid on time for new shipments, the dealer said.

  • EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Is Worth Billions. It May Be Fairly Valued Already.

    Baird analyst Ben Kallo began coverage of the company, setting a price target that implies a modest gain for the stock.

  • ARK’s Red-Hot ETF Fell 20% in 12 Days. The Pain for Tech Stocks Might Just Be Beginning.

    Growth investors should watch out. The ETF (ticker: ARKK), actively managed by Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment Management, was one of the star performers of 2020. It gained more than 150% by riding stay-at home stars like (TSLA) (TSLA), (ROKU) and (SQ)(SQ) to new heights.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Plunging Toward Support

    Gold markets are plunging towards the $1700 level again, an area that if we break down through could send gold plummeting another couple of hundred dollars.