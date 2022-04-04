U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,566.65
    +20.79 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,810.15
    -8.12 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,483.22
    +221.72 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,092.47
    +1.36 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    +2.48 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.30
    +11.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0981
    -0.0068 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4040
    +0.0270 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7820
    +0.2920 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,702.60
    -595.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,075.47
    -8.78 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

'Fortnite' players raised $144 million for Ukraine relief efforts

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Epic Games

Epic Games and Microsoft have wrapped up their campaign to support Ukraine relief efforts through Fortnite after raising an impressive $144 million. Both companies donated their proceeds from the game for the last two weeks to humanitarian causes supporting people affected by the war. The funds will go to Direct Relief, UNICEF, UN World Food Program, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and World Central Kitchen.

The campaign aligned with the start of Fortnite's latest season, meaning that many players were buying V-Bucks to unlock the latest Battle Pass and scoop up new in-game items. Epic and Xbox donated their cuts of gifted Battle Passes, Fortnite Crew subscriptions and gift cards redeemed during that time to relief efforts as well.

Recommended Stories