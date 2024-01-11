Fortnum & Mason to double warehouse space after Christmas order struggles

Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason is to double the amount of warehouse space it uses after a spike in orders over Christmas left the retailer “stretched to the limit”, its chief executive has said.



Tom Athron, the Royal grocer’s chief executive, said a surge in orders over the festive period put “real pressure on our infrastructure”.

It comes after reports that customers were being charged multiple times for transactions and left waiting to get through to its customer service for long periods in December.

Fortnum denied it was having issues with its website at the time and Mr Athron said on Thursday: “It wasn’t so much about ordering hampers or technical problems. At that incredibly busy time, the spike that we see at Christmas is really quite substantially bigger than probably any other retailer in the country.”

Fortnum & Mason said on Thursday that sales rose 17pc over the five weeks to Dec 24 compared with last Christmas, with over 400,000 orders processed and sent to countries as far away as New Zealand and Bermuda.

The grocer sold more than 700,000 packs of biscuits and said it had seen strong demand for its own-brand gin, breakfast boxes and staples such as sausage rolls, Scotch eggs and Beef Wellington.

The upmarket supermarket, which holds warrants to supply the Royal Household, sells a wide variety of hampers containing food and drink products and cutlery. Prices range from around £85 for a selection of biscuits and teas, to as high as £2,150 for its Camellia White wicker hamper, featuring bone china mugs and plates, a cheese board and cheese knife and a freezable wine bottle holder, among other items.

Mr Athron added: “I think it’s fair to say that [Christmas] stretched our infrastructure to our limit. We’re making some quite significant investments in our fulfillment infrastructure this year, which I think will solve that problem.”

The 317 year-old grocer is relocating its online operations to a large warehouse in Corby, which will double its warehouse space in the UK.

Mr Athron said the reorganisation would “dramatically improve the customer experience.”

A handful of smaller warehouses around the country will be closed in the process and around 94 jobs have been put under consultation at one site in Ely, Cambridgeshire as a result of the relocation.

Annual sales rose 12pc to £209m over the year to July 2023, Fortnum & Mason said on Thursday, while pre-tax profits rose 23pc to £7.5m.

Since taking over in 2020, Mr Athron has enacted a five year plan to make the retailer appeal to a broader range of shoppers and shed its image as a grocer to the elite.

This has included the complete renovation of the third floor of its Piccadilly flagship, which has been transformed into a “creative hub” for food and drink complete with a test kitchen and gin distillery.

The retailer is also trying to raise its profile in the US. Mr Athron said there were not yet any concrete plans to open any shops in the US.

However, he added: “I wouldn’t rule out having a shop and a restaurant, anywhere overseas, actually, in the same way that we’ve launched in Hong Kong, with a shop and a restaurant”

Mr Athron said Fortnum was “cautious” about the year ahead.

“The world doesn’t feel like it’s becoming any less scary. There’s a lot of geopolitical turmoil, which I think ultimately does translate into the way people are feeling, and therefore shopping.”

