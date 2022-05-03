U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,981.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,087.25
    +14.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.87
    -0.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.10
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0054 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.03
    -1.37 (-4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2550
    +0.0061 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8690
    -0.3120 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,486.23
    -176.95 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.08
    -2.57 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.87
    -34.68 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Fortran Corporation Announces Audited Financial Filings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fortran Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRTN


Fortran Announces Filing of its 2021 Audited Annual Financial Statements

CONOVER, NC, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Fortran Corporation (OTC: FRTN), an emerging telecommunications technology systems integrator, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements with the OTC Markets Group Inc. for the financial years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Full Year 2021 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Revenues were $1,243,000.00. Gross profit for 2021 was 28.8%; Loss from operations in 2021 decreased by 39% from 2020. Total net loss in 2021 decreased by 41% from 2020. Loss per share for 2021 decreased to (.03) per share.

OUTLOOK: “We believe our financial results for 2021 were a significant improvement compared to the previous 12 months of 2020. We believe Fortran is now positioned to become a profitable company based on our two most recent acquisitions in 2022 of Comconexx, LLC, and M & B Communication, LLC,” stated Fortran President Glenn Withers.

“Moving forward, we expect 2022 to be a successful year and I look forward to accomplishing numerous milestones for our shareholders,” added Withers.

About Fortran Corporation: Fortran Corporation is a telecommunications system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex communications solutions. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network service, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site services.

Fortran’s subsidiary companies include Comconexx, LLC, M & B Communication, LLC, B and L Telephone, and Fortran Communications. Each of our subsidiary companies is in the process of converting their historical and traditional telecom business models to a TaaS model. The TaaS model that our subsidiary companies offer is comprised of design, network service, technical certifications, remote monitoring, and on-site service, with dedicated sales and engineering.

With our subsidiaries’ ability to offer these modern telecommunication technologies, we believe that companies and organizations requiring upgrades, expansion, or replacement of existing equipment will be able to realize significant savings compared to aging copper or wired digital infrastructures.

Companies can now integrate their voice platform with data network technology to improve collaboration and usability. Our subsidiary companies offer one-stop service and products to provide organizations with the very best in both value and quality for communications and data network services.

For more information contact us at: info@fortrancorp.com. Visit us at www.fortrancorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Fortran’s estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Fortran’s current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that Fortran believes its financial results for 2021 were a significant improvement compared to the previous 12 months of 2020; that Fortranbelieves it is now positioned to become a profitable company based on its two most recent acquisitions in 2022 of Comconexx, LLC, and M & B Communication, LLC; and that moving forward Fortran expects 2022 to be a successful year and that it looks forward to accomplishing numerous milestones for its shareholders. It is important to note that Fortran’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Fortran’s current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Fortran’s business. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuation in operating results, the ability of Fortran to compete successfully and other events. These factors also include, among others, the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on its business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Fortran’s products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Fortran’s facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Fortran Corporation’s filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. including, specifically, those factors set forth in any “Risk Factors” section contained in such fillings.


Contact: Glenn Withers Tel: 828-324-4611 Gwithers@fortrancorp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak TV ad sales

    Shares of the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, fell over 4% in pre-market trading. Paramount said revenue in its TV media segment, their highest revenue generator, fell 6% compared to last year when CBS' broadcast of Super Bowl LV brought more viewers and ad sales. Still, Paramount's investments in unscripted programming and offering live sports on its flagship Paramount+ platform has helped it weather some of these challenges.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to E

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • Teva shares slide 3% premarket as company swings to a loss and revenue falls

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares slid 3% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the generics company swung to a loss in the first quarter as revenue fell. Tel Aviv-based Teva posted a net loss of $955 million, or 86 cents a share, for the quarter, after net income of $77 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings excluding legal costs of $1.124 billion, goodwill impairments of $165 million and amortization of intangible assets of $200 million among

  • Chegg stock crashes amid 'issues of enrollment, the economy, and now inflation'

    Chegg is in the hot seat again as the education market remains under severe pressure.

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Sagging Health-Care Stock

    Ark did more selling than buying on April 29, including sale of a South African financial services company's stock.

  • Blame Russia for Raytheon's Stalled Sales

    Military equipment maker Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) reported what the Wall Street wizards refer to as a "mixed quarter" last week. This was good enough to send Raytheon's stock price up about 1% on initial review, but not good enough to keep it up. Since Raytheon informed investors of its Q1 2022 results, Raytheon stock has given up its early gains.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Got Pummeled Last Week: Are They Buys Now?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered nearly 50% on Thursday after the virtual care provider reported its first-quarter results. The company's lower 2022 outlook added insult to injury. In 2020, Teladoc ranked as one of the hottest stocks on the market.

  • Powell wants to get rates closer to neutral. But what’s that? Think between 5% and 6%, former top Fed staffer says

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says interest have to move closer to neutral and maybe beyond. What is that 'neutral 'rate? Closer to 5% than 2%.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Citi Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s London trading desk was behind a flash crash that sent shares across Europe tumbling on Monday, dealing a fresh setback to the bank’s yearslong efforts to improve controls.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.