Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) Reports Mixed Q3 Results Amidst Transformation

Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE) reports a slight increase in Q3 revenue to $776.4 million year-over-year.

GAAP net loss of $13.1 million contrasted with a net income of $60.6 million in Q3 of the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $70.5 million from $105.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Company maintains full-year 2023 revenue forecast and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

On November 13, 2023, Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, a leading global contract research organization, experienced a slight uptick in revenue, reporting $776.4 million compared to $762.3 million in the same period last year. However, FTRE faced a GAAP net loss of $13.1 million, a stark contrast to the net income of $60.6 million reported in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a decline, coming in at $70.5 million, down from $105.2 million in the prior year's quarter.

Financial Performance Overview

Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE) reported a mixed financial performance in the third quarter of 2023. The company's revenue for Clinical Services was $711.7 million, with Enabling Services contributing $64.7 million. Despite the revenue increase, the GAAP net loss of $13.1 million and a diluted loss per share of $0.15 were significant downturns from the previous year's profit. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased to $70.5 million from $105.2 million in Q3 2022, reflecting challenges in the company's operational efficiency and cost structure.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, Fortrea's cash and cash equivalents stood at $107.5 million, with a substantial gross debt of $1,632.4 million. The company's operating cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $155.0 million, and free cash flow was reported at $124.1 million. The balance sheet also showed a backlog of $7,129 million, indicating a healthy pipeline of future revenue.

2023 Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE) reaffirmed its full-year 2023 revenue forecast, expecting it to be in the range of $3,075 million to $3,130 million. The adjusted EBITDA guidance remains unchanged, anticipated to be between $255 million and $285 million. These projections do not account for potential currency fluctuations.

Management Commentary

Tom Pike, chairman and CEO of Fortrea, commented on the company's performance, stating:

Fortrea delivered for its customers and executed against its priorities with discipline in its first quarter as an independent company. Customers are responding positively to the Fortrea team and the improvements we have made, as our normalizing book-to-bill ratio demonstrates. Our transformation continues and we must make selective investments, exit transition services agreements with our former parent and make the necessary changes to meet industry expectations of cost structure. We are building our pipeline of opportunities and shaping our organization to meet whats next and needed in clinical development, advancing our mission of bringing life-changing treatments to patients faster.

Fortrea's leadership acknowledges the challenges faced during the quarter and emphasizes the company's commitment to strategic investments and operational adjustments to align with industry cost expectations. The positive customer response and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.24x suggest a normalization in business operations and potential for future growth.

Investor and Analyst Information

Fortrea will host a conference call to discuss the third-quarter results and provide further insights into the company's performance and strategy. Interested parties can access the call through the Fortrea Investor Relations website or the provided earnings webcast link.

