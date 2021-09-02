Fortress Technologies Appoints Marcus Dent to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (the “Company” or “Fortress”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Marcus Dent will be joining the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately.



Mr. Dent is a well-respected thought leader in the industry growing around the Bitcoin network. Leveraging his background in economics, finance, and design, Mr. Dent has developed a Bitcoin and free markets-focused media company, which he operates under the pen name Marty Bent, that has educated millions of people about the potential for Bitcoin to be a positive impetus for change in an increasingly digital and connected world. In addition, Mr. Dent is the Director of Business Development at Great American Mining LLC “GAM”), a Bitcoin mining company focused on off-grid mining and which uses low-cost non-rival energy sources such as natural gas that would otherwise be flared throughout oil fields. The Company is currently a partner with GAM, which is building and deploying 12 mobile mining containers that are expected to produce up to 158 PH/s of Bitcoin mining capacity while simultaneously reducing fugitive methane emissions, providing a supplementary revenue stream for the oil and gas operator, and making the economy more energy efficient.

Management and Directors join Chairman of the Board, Roy Sebag, in welcoming Mr. Dent. Mr. Sebag further commented, “We are honored to be welcoming Marty Bent as the newest member of our Board of Directors at Fortress. Marty and I have been discussing opportunities within the bitcoin landscape for some time now. I have learned a great deal from him and we both believe the timing is right to transform Fortress into a leading bitcoin focused publicly traded company. I feel confident that Marty will help the board unlock significant shareholder value while helping us craft the right long-term strategy for our business.”

The Company also announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company to Mr. Dent at the exercise price of $0.49 per share for a period of five years, subject to vesting requirements.

About Fortress Technologies

Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) is a well-capitalized company focused on developing projects where access to growth capital is highly valued, which can also advance ESG and environmentally conscious business initiatives.

