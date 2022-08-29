Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Package

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. FTAI shareholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/FTAI or by visiting the Investor Center section of FTAI’s website at www.ftandi.com.



A limited number of shareholders (primarily foreign shareholders, shareholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support at (855) 225-9906.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

(212) 798-6128

aandreini@fortress.com



