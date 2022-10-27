U.S. markets closed

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Common Share

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
·15 min read
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2022. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)

Selected Financial Results

Q3’22

Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders

$

   22,849

Basic Loss per Common Share

$

0.23

Diluted Loss per Common Share

$

0.23

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

108,863

_______________________________
(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Third Quarter 2022 Dividends

On October 27, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, payable on November 28, 2022 to the holders of record on November 14, 2022.

Additionally, on October 27, 2022, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) and Fixed Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000 and $0.51563 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, payable on December 15, 2022 to the holders of record on December 1, 2022.

Business Highlights

  • Delays in new aircraft deliveries are creating scarcity of 737 NGs and A320ceos which are expected to drive strong long-term demand for 737 NGs, A320ceos and CFM56 engines.

  • We have begun closing the sale of $200mm in assets in Q4 and have signed LOIs to purchase $300mm in new assets also in Q4.

  • Gains from asset sales were $21mm within our quarterly range target range of $20-30mm.

  • Aerospace products had another solid quarter with $19mm in EBITDA up from $17.0 million in Q2.

  • Industry demand has returned to almost pre-Covid level.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI88dfc2c47565449f93a5cfe98d8b94f7. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, November 4, 2022 on https://ir.ftandi.com/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

FTAI primarily invests across the aviation sector and targets high quality aviation equipment and assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftandi.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com

Withholding Information for Withholding Agents

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) and the Regulations thereunder. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the common dividend and the Series A Preferred, Series B Preferred and Series C Preferred dividends declared in October 2022 will be treated as a partnership distribution and guaranteed payments, respectively. For U.S. tax withholding purposes, the per share distribution components are as follows:

Common Distribution Components

 

Non-U.S. Long Term Capital Gain

$

U.S. Portfolio Interest Income(1)

$

0.00964

U.S. Dividend Income(2)

$

Income Not from U.S. Sources(3)

$

0.29036

U.S. Long Term Capital Gain (4)

$

Distribution Per Share

$

0.30000


Series A Preferred Distribution Components

 

Guaranteed Payments(5)

$

0.51563

Distribution Per Share

$

0.51563


Series B Preferred Distribution Components

 

Guaranteed Payments(5)

$

0.50000

Distribution Per Share

$

0.50000


Series C Preferred Distribution Components

 

Guaranteed Payments(5)

$

0.51563

Distribution Per Share

$

0.51563

(1) Eligible for the U.S. portfolio interest exemption for any holder not considered a 10-percent shareholder under §871(h)(3)(B) of the Code.

(2) This income is subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

(3) This income is not subject to withholding under §1441, §1442 or §1446 of the Code.

(4) U.S. Long Term Capital Gain attributable to the sale of a U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation. As a result, the gain will be treated as income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and be subject to withholding.

(5) Brokers and nominees should treat this income as subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

For U.S. shareholders: In computing your U.S. federal taxable income, you should not rely on this qualified notice, but should generally take into account your allocable share of the Company’s taxable income as reported to you on your Schedule K-1.

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

230,365

 

 

$

99,174

 

 

$

434,120

 

 

$

237,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

27,393

 

 

 

15,339

 

 

 

108,197

 

 

 

34,191

 

Cost of sales

 

95,948

 

 

 

5,367

 

 

 

120,139

 

 

 

8,577

 

General and administrative

 

3,354

 

 

 

3,679

 

 

 

11,821

 

 

 

9,618

 

Acquisition and transaction expenses

 

2,848

 

 

 

6,583

 

 

 

8,340

 

 

 

12,626

 

Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate

 

4

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

704

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

34,853

 

 

 

36,237

 

 

 

115,461

 

 

 

106,374

 

Asset impairment

 

4,495

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

128,171

 

 

 

3,048

 

Interest expense

 

40,171

 

 

 

50,096

 

 

 

132,197

 

 

 

115,598

 

Total expenses

 

209,066

 

 

 

118,176

 

 

 

624,330

 

 

 

290,736

 

Other (expense) income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities

 

(358

)

 

 

(369

)

 

 

(125

)

 

 

(1,050

)

Gain on sale of assets, net

 

 

 

 

12,685

 

 

 

79,933

 

 

 

17,467

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

(19,861

)

 

 

 

 

 

(19,861

)

 

 

(3,254

)

Other (expense) income

 

(1,038

)

 

 

(1,341

)

 

 

208

 

 

 

(717

)

Total other (expense) income

 

(21,257

)

 

 

10,975

 

 

 

60,155

 

 

 

12,446

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

 

42

 

 

 

(8,027

)

 

 

(130,055

)

 

 

(40,938

)

Provision for income taxes

 

4,189

 

 

 

485

 

 

 

7,357

 

 

 

824

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

(4,147

)

 

 

(8,512

)

 

 

(137,412

)

 

 

(41,762

)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

(14,782

)

 

 

(30,931

)

 

 

(101,416

)

 

 

(69,165

)

Net loss

 

(18,929

)

 

 

(39,443

)

 

 

(238,828

)

 

 

(110,927

)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations

 

(2,871

)

 

 

(7,363

)

 

 

(18,817

)

 

 

(18,949

)

Less: Dividends on preferred shares

 

6,791

 

 

 

6,791

 

 

 

20,373

 

 

 

17,967

 

Net loss attributable to shareholders

$

(22,849

)

 

$

(38,871

)

 

$

(240,384

)

 

$

(109,945

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(1.59

)

 

$

(0.69

)

Discontinued operations

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.83

)

 

$

(0.58

)

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(1.59

)

 

$

(0.69

)

Discontinued operations

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.83

)

 

$

(0.58

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

99,378,771

 

 

 

88,277,897

 

 

 

99,372,016

 

 

 

86,787,072

 

Diluted

 

99,378,771

 

 

 

88,277,897

 

 

 

99,372,016

 

 

 

86,787,072

 


FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

72,742

 

 

$

138,206

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

94,867

 

 

 

124,924

 

Leasing equipment, net

 

1,692,182

 

 

 

1,855,637

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

47,669

 

 

 

38,263

 

Investments

 

22,280

 

 

 

22,917

 

Intangible assets, net

 

29,416

 

 

 

30,962

 

Inventory, net

 

160,019

 

 

 

100,307

 

Other assets

 

158,810

 

 

 

110,337

 

Assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

2,442,301

 

Total assets

$

2,277,985

 

 

$

4,863,854

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

102,506

 

 

$

87,035

 

Debt, net

 

2,024,549

 

 

 

2,501,587

 

Maintenance deposits

 

51,430

 

 

 

106,836

 

Security deposits

 

27,409

 

 

 

40,149

 

Other liabilities

 

46,043

 

 

 

23,892

 

Liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

980,255

 

Total liabilities

$

2,251,937

 

 

$

3,739,754

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,378,771 and 99,180,385 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

$

992

 

 

$

992

 

Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 13,320,000 and 13,320,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

 

133

 

 

 

133

 

Additional paid in capital

 

376,802

 

 

 

1,411,940

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(352,403

)

 

 

(132,392

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

(156,381

)

Shareholders' equity

 

25,524

 

 

 

1,124,292

 

Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries

 

524

 

 

 

(192

)

Total equity

 

26,048

 

 

 

1,124,100

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,277,985

 

 

$

4,863,854

 


FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(238,828

)

 

$

(110,927

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities

 

46,727

 

 

 

9,860

 

Gain on sale of assets, net

 

(106,427

)

 

 

(17,483

)

Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings

 

(31,558

)

 

 

(30,866

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

19,861

 

 

 

3,254

 

Equity-based compensation

 

2,623

 

 

 

3,281

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

155,780

 

 

 

145,274

 

Asset impairment

 

128,171

 

 

 

3,048

 

Change in deferred income taxes

 

14,923

 

 

 

(2,311

)

Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative

 

(1,567

)

 

 

(1,979

)

Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives

 

30,315

 

 

 

21,348

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

17,142

 

 

 

18,853

 

Provision for credit losses

 

47,226

 

 

 

817

 

Other

 

(693

)

 

 

(240

)

Change in:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(61,892

)

 

 

(100,821

)

Other assets

 

(23,576

)

 

 

(34,499

)

Inventory

 

(13,370

)

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

4,329

 

 

 

71,285

 

Management fees payable to affiliate

 

(2,530

)

 

 

(844

)

Other liabilities

 

(7,955

)

 

 

2,242

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(21,299

)

 

 

(20,708

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Investment in unconsolidated entities

 

(7,344

)

 

 

(54,499

)

Principal collections on finance leases

 

2,165

 

 

 

1,707

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

(3,819

)

 

 

(627,399

)

Acquisition of leasing equipment

 

(360,642

)

 

 

(299,564

)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

 

(138,750

)

 

 

(109,405

)

Acquisition of lease intangibles

 

(6,542

)

 

 

(7,403

)

Purchase deposits for acquisitions

 

(28,621

)

 

 

(13,790

)

Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment

 

262,096

 

 

 

78,463

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

5,289

 

 

 

 

Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine

 

7,801

 

 

 

600

 

Return of purchase deposits

 

 

 

 

1,010

 

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(268,367

)

 

$

(1,030,280

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt

$

503,980

 

 

$

2,553,600

 

Repayment of debt

 

(984,529

)

 

 

(1,452,704

)

Payment of deferred financing costs

 

(18,151

)

 

 

(45,123

)

Receipt of security deposits

 

2,636

 

 

 

1,390

 

Return of security deposits

 

(941

)

 

 

(1,034

)

Capital contributions from non-controlling interests

 

1,187

 

 

 

 

Receipt of maintenance deposits

 

37,586

 

 

 

23,075

 

Release of maintenance deposits

 

(878

)

 

 

(19,615

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of underwriter's discount

 

 

 

 

291,822

 

Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs

 

 

 

 

101,201

 

Dividend from spin-off of FTAI Infrastructure, net of cash transferred

 

500,562

 

 

 

 

Settlement of equity-based compensation

 

(148

)

 

 

(421

)

Cash dividends - common shares

 

(98,584

)

 

 

(85,204

)

Cash dividends - preferred shares

 

(20,373

)

 

 

(17,967

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

$

(77,653

)

 

$

1,349,020

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(367,319

)

 

 

298,032

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

440,061

 

 

 

161,418

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

72,742

 

 

$

459,450

 

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations

$

(10,938

)

 

$

(15,303

)

 

$

(157,785

)

 

$

(59,729

)

Add: Provision for income taxes

 

4,189

 

 

 

485

 

 

 

7,357

 

 

 

824

 

Add: Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses

 

2,848

 

 

 

6,583

 

 

 

8,340

 

 

 

12,626

 

Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations

 

19,861

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,861

 

 

 

3,254

 

Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Asset impairment charges

 

4,495

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

128,171

 

 

 

3,048

 

Add: Incentive allocations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)

 

41,329

 

 

 

42,681

 

 

 

145,754

 

 

 

127,723

 

Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares

 

46,962

 

 

 

56,887

 

 

 

152,570

 

 

 

133,565

 

Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)

 

(241

)

 

 

(312

)

 

 

165

 

 

 

(906

)

Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities

 

358

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

1,050

 

Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

108,863

 

 

$

92,249

 

 

$

304,558

 

 

$

221,455

 

__________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $34,853 and $36,237, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,291 and $1,266 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $3,185 and $5,178, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $115,461 and $106,374, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $10,259 and $3,216 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $20,034 and $18,133, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $358 and $369 and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $117 and $57, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $125 and $1,050 and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $290 and $144, respectively.



