Fortuna drills 18.3 g/t gold over 11.9 meters at the Séguéla Project, Côte d’Ivoire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
·23 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FSM
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Figure 1:

Sunbird Prospect long-section looking west showing recent drilling results
Sunbird Prospect long-section looking west showing recent drilling results

Figure 2:

Séguéla Project recent regional exploration highlights; drill intersections are downhole intervals
Séguéla Project recent regional exploration highlights; drill intersections are downhole intervals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update of its Sunbird exploration program at the Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Following the release of Sunbird´s maiden Inferred Mineral Resource containing 350,000 gold ounces in March 2022, expansion drilling has continued to grow the high grade mineralized footprint at depth and beyond the initial maiden resource envelope.” Mr. Weedon continued, “Results such as 28.2 g/t gold over 3.5 meters from drill hole SGRD1408 and 12.6 g/t gold over 7.7 meters from drill hole SGRD1422 highlight the open nature of the deposit´s mineralization.” Mr. Weedon added, “Further drilling is underway to test these extensions, with drill hole SGRD1423, a further 100 meters down plunge, intersecting several points of visible gold.” Mr. Weedon concluded, “In addition to the exploration success at Sunbird this field season, target generation elsewhere on the Séguéla property has continued to grow the portfolio with several new very encouraging prospects identified.”

Sunbird Prospect drill highlights include:

  • SGRD1405:        18.3 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 168 meters

  • SGRD1408:        28.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters from 351 meters

  • SGRD1421:        6.1 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 252 meters

  • SGRD1422:        12.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 7.7 meters from 319 meters

Subsequent to the release of Sunbird´s maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 3.16 g/t gold containing 350,000 gold ounces (refer to Fortuna news release dated March 15, 2022), expansion drilling further down-dip and down-plunge has continued to intersect high grade mineralization beyond the initial optimized pit shell used to constrain the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource (refer to Figure 1).

Drilling has successfully intersected an interpreted continuation of the core high grade mineralization a further 100 meters down-plunge from previous intersections with drill hole SGRD1408 intersecting 28.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters and drill hole SGRD1422 intersecting 12.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 7.7 meters. Assays are pending for drill hole SGRD1423 which intersected several points of visible gold a further 100 meters down plunge. This structure remains open at depth, some 350 meters below surface.

In addition to extending mineralization at depth, drilling was also designed to further define the central high grade core, with a total of eight holes consistently intersecting high grades (greater than 100 grams x meter), including the most recent drill hole SGRD1405 intersecting 18.3 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 168 meters down-hole. Full results received for this recent 7,071 meter 20-hole program are listed in Appendix 1.

An additional 5,110 meter 15-hole program to infill and extend the depth potential has commenced with four holes completed to date (refer to Figure 1). Drill hole SGDD095, for which assays are pending, intersected more than five points of visible gold to two millimeters in diameter in geological logging of the drill core. This interval has the potential to extend the high grade core a further 25 meters to the north.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47ba223c-5747-4dfb-90ca-f4643decc5a1

Séguéla Regional Exploration

Regional exploration across the Séguéla Project has continued to generate attractive targets along the key structural corridors and building off regional soil and auger sampling campaigns, geophysical anomalies and field mapping (refer to Figure 2 and Appendix 2).

Highlights from the current generative field season include:

Winy: located approximately five kilometers to the south-east of Antenna, a first pass trench sampling program returned 52 meters at 1.54 g/t gold which was following up a regional soil anomaly and 25 rock chip samples ranging from 0.13 g/t gold to 68.2 g/t gold. Winy is in a structurally favorable setting at the intersection of locally significant north-east trending structures intersecting the pressure shadow to the north of a small intrusive body.

G7: located approximately 14 kilometers to the south-east of Antenna, a 196-hole, 5,008-meter, reconnaissance air core drilling program returned a best intersection of 32 meters at 1.26 g/t gold in hole SGAC7763 from eight meters with a follow up 6-hole, 504 meter, scout reverse circulation (RC) drilling intersecting 18 meters at 1.54 g/t gold from 76 meters in drill hole SGRC1396. G7 is hosted in the easternmost volcaniclastic and schistose domain and represents a potentially new host setting.

Barana: located 8 kilometers north of Antenna, a greater than 2-kilometer-long +50 parts per billion (ppb) gold auger anomaly has been identified, with a 759-hole, 14,204 meter, scout air core drilling program returning up to seven meters at 2.25 g/t gold from 12 meters in hole SGAC629 and 20 rock chip samples ranging from 0.01 g/t gold to 9.28 g/t gold. Barana is hosted in the northern extension of the same Antenna host lithologies.

Folly: located approximately seven kilometers south of Antenna, additional wide spaced 30-hole, 2,451 meter, scout RC drilling program (200-meter line spacing) following up previous reconnaissance RC drilling returned encouraging results along a greater than 1.2-kilometer strike zone interpreted as the same structural corridor as hosting the Antenna deposit approximately one kilometer to the north. Results include 1.5 meters at 12.79 g/t gold from 88 meters (drill hole SGRC1189), 8.2 meters at 1.69 g/t from 22 meters (drill hole SGRC1252) and 3.0 meters at 7.90 g/t gold from 88 meters (drill hole SGRC1317).

Follow-up drill testing of these prospects along with further drilling at the high grade Gabbro North prospect to follow up previous high grade results including 4 meters at 23.0 g/t gold from 109 meters in drill hole SGRC1236 and 8 meters at 39.0 g/t from 88 meters in drill hole SGRC1152 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 7, 2021 and Roxgold news release dated June 17, 2021) is planned for the second half of 2022.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49c58a65-f17a-4e78-a328-9262127b2321

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA-QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company’s personnel.

All air core (AC) drilling at Séguéla used a 3-inch blade bit with 1-meter samples collected and laid out in rows on the ground, and then spear-sampled in four-meter composites for a final sample weight of approximately two kilograms. Drilling is maintained until either damp samples are encountered or ground refusal. Trench samples were collected in 4-meter composites along one wall of the trench and below any transported horizons for a final sample weight of 2-3 kilograms. All rock-chip, AC and trench samples were assayed at Elam Laboratories in Côte d’Ivoire with routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, Elam Laboratories inserted its own quality control samples. AC samples are used for target generation only and not used for any mineral resource calculation.

All RC drilling at Séguéla used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% sample were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the company-controlled core yard.

All DD drill holes at Séguéla were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation and then, via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso for finishing. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all Séguéla samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core.  There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | Twitter: @Fortuna_Silver | LinkedIn: fortunasilvermines

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements which constitute “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward looking Statements. The Forward looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the Company’s plans for the Séguéla gold Project and mineral properties, including the Sunbird Prospect; the anticipated exploration and other development programs at the Sunbird Prospect and other mineral properties at the Séguéla gold Project, together with the investment, nature, implementation and timing thereof; the timing for, and anticipated results of the exploration programs at the Sunbird Prospect and the Séguéla gold Project, and the intention to expand mineralization at the Séguéla gold Project; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and workforce and the effects on the global economy and society; changes in prices for silver, gold and other metals; the success of the Company’s exploration program at the Sunbird Prospect and the Séguéla gold Project; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labor, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licences and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the results from the exploration programs conducted at the Séguéla gold Project; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company’s information derived from its exploration programs at the Séguéla gold Project; current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.

Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

APPENDIX 1. Séguéla gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire: Sunbird Prospect drill results

HoleID

Easting (WGS84_29N)

Northing (WGS84_29N)

Elevation (m)

End of Hole Depth (m)

UTM Azimuth
(m)

Dip
(m)

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Downhole Width (m)

ETW1
(m)

Au (ppm)

Hole Type2

SGRD1402

742749

893485

478

260.5

90

-60

NSI

 

 

 

 

RCD

SGRD1403

742676

893437

464

381.3

90

-60

61

62

1

0.7

13.50

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

221

223

2

1.4

10.64

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

including

222

223

1

0.7

15.35

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

237

242

5

3.5

4.68

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

including

238

239

1

0.7

11.20

RCD

SGRD1404

742666

893337

460

380.5

90

-60

93

94

1

0.7

5.14

RCD

SGRD1405

742734

893240

460

261.5

90

-60

168

185

17

11.9

18.33

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

including

168

170

2

1.4

135.00

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

and

173

174

1

0.7

16.35

RCD

SGRD1406

742622

893237

485

426.2

90

-60

NSI

 

 

0

 

RCD

SGRD1407

742609

893138

485

444.4

90

-60

NSI

 

 

0

 

RCD

SGRD1408

742590

893036

493

450.5

90

-60

351

356

5

3.5

28.23

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

including

353

355

2

1.4

67.15

RCD

SGRD1409

742582

892761

524

384.5

90

-60

286

287

1

0.7

14.50

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

351

375

24

16.8

1.61

RCD

SGRD1412

742655

893189

499

450.5

90

-60

NSI

 

 

0

 

RCD

SGRD1413

742753

893436

480

280.2

90

-60

197

200

3

2.1

3.68

RCD

SGRD1414

742715

893385

472

350.2

90

-60

278

280

2

1.4

9.20

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

including

278

279

1

0.7

17.45

RCD

SGRD1415

742690

893284

485

339.4

90

-60

NSI

 

 

0

 

RCD

SGRD1416

742635

893086

510

432.2

90

-60

343

350

7

4.9

1.54

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

368

370

2

1.4

5.61

RCD

SGRD1417

742678

893235

489

360.3

90

-60

81

83.5

2.5

1.75

4.84

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

258

266

8

5.6

2.55

RCD

SGRD1418

742772

893357

486

252.5

90

-60

149

159

10

7

1.87

RCD

SGRD1419

742714

893135

486

294.4

90

-60

202

213

11

7.7

2.55

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

including

202

203

1

0.7

10.35

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

224

227

3

2.1

4.94

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

including

225

226

1

0.7

13.45

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

231

233

2

1.4

17.37

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

including

231

232

1

0.7

33.80

RCD

SGRD1420

742706

893339

469

339.4

90

-60

268

269

1

0.7

6.36

RCD

SGRD1421

742673

893137

492

318.9

90

-60

247

248

1

0.7

19.86

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

252

264

12

8.4

6.13

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

including

252

253

1

0.7

27.32

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

and

259

260

1

0.7

16.63

RCD

SGRD1422

742643

893035

513

400.4

90

-60

319

330

11

7.7

12.56

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

including

320

321

1

0.7

98.90

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

and

325

326

1

0.7

13.65

RCD

SGRD1424

742893

893087

525

263.6

90

-60

198

220

22

15.4

2.09

RCD

 

 

 

 

 

 

including

204

205

1

0.7

14.03

RCD

Notes:

  1. ETW: estimated true width

  2. RCD: reverse circulation pre-collar, diamond core tail

APPENDIX 2. Séguéla gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire: Regional Exploration Results

Winy trench results

SampleID

Sample_Type

Easting
(WGS84_29N)

Northing
(WGS84_29N)

Elevation
(m)

Au_ppm

Au_Batch_No

A158060

Trench

746425

893554

377

0.046

YM21344139

A158061

Trench

746427

893553

376

0.056

YM21344139

A158062

Trench

746427

893554

377

0.06

YM21344139

A158063

Trench

746429

893554

377

0.831

YM21344139

A158065

Trench

746432

893553

378

0.713

YM21344139

A158066

Trench

746437

893552

378

0.04

YM21344139

A158067

Trench

746440

893552

379

0.085

YM21344139

A158068

Trench

746442

893552

380

0.025

YM21344139

A158069

Trench

746445

893555

381

0.016

YM21344139

A158070

Trench

746450

893553

382

0.019

YM21344139

A158071

Trench

746453

893553

383

0.009

YM21344139

A158073

Trench

746459

893553

385

0.011

YM21344139

A158074

Trench

746458

893557

386

0.009

YM21344139

A158075

Trench

746467

893552

386

0.012

YM21344139

A158076

Trench

746469

893553

388

0.012

YM21344139

A158077

Trench

746475

893553

387

0.013

YM21344139

A158078

Trench

746478

893553

389

0.015

YM21344139

A158079

Trench

746480

893555

390

0.015

YM21344139

A158081

Trench

746485

893551

391

0.025

YM21344139

A158082

Trench

746487

893553

391

0.024

YM21344139

A158083

Trench

746492

893553

391

0.026

YM21344139

A158084

Trench

746496

893553

391

0.835

YM21344139

A158085

Trench

746501

893552

390

0.033

YM21344139

A158086

Trench

746506

893552

389

1.015

YM21344139

A158087

Trench

746509

893553

389

0.405

YM21344139

A158089

Trench

746513

893551

389

0.461

YM21344139

A158090

Trench

746517

893552

387

0.037

YM21344139

A158091

Trench

746520

893554

387

0.375

YM21344139

A158092

Trench

746524

893552

386

1.025

YM21344139

A158093

Trench

746528

893551

386

1.365

YM21344139

A158094

Trench

746532

893551

384

0.434

YM21344139

A158095

Trench

746537

893551

383

8.27

YM21344139

A158096

Trench

746540

893551

382

3.04

YM21344139

A158098

Trench

746545

893551

382

1.945

YM21344139

A158099

Trench

746548

893550

381

0.887

YM21344139

A158100

Trench

746552

893551

380

2.21

YM21344139

A158139

Trench

746394

893551

377

0.261

YM21344139

A158141

Trench

746399

893552

376

0.039

YM21344139

A158142

Trench

746402

893554

376

0.019

YM21344139

A158143

Trench

746407

893553

376

0.027

YM21344139

A158144

Trench

746412

893554

375

0.02

YM21344139

A158145

Trench

746417

893553

375

0.014

YM21344139

A158146

Trench

746420

893554

376

0.019

YM21344139

A158147

Trench

746422

893553

376

0.029

YM21344139

A158149

Trench

746423

893554

376

0.028

YM21344139

A158150

Trench

746426

893554

377

0.038

YM21344139

A158151

Trench

746556

893551

377

0.143

YM21344139

A158152

Trench

746560

893551

377

0.038

YM21344139

A158153

Trench

746563

893550

377

0.079

YM21344139

A158154

Trench

746568

893550

376

0.054

YM21344139

A158156

Trench

746571

893550

374

0.045

YM21344139

A158157

Trench

746577

893548

372

0.04

YM21344139

A158158

Trench

746579

893548

372

0.03

YM21344139

A158159

Trench

746582

893548

371

0.032

YM21344139

A158160

Trench

746587

893548

370

0.031

YM21344139

A158161

Trench

746591

893548

369

0.023

YM21344139

A158162

Trench

746594

893548

368

0.019

YM21344139

A158163

Trench

746597

893548

366

0.023

YM21344139

A158165

Trench

746602

893550

366

0.022

YM21344139

A158166

Trench

746606

893550

365

0.027

YM21344139

A158167

Trench

746609

893550

362

0.026

YM21344139

A158168

Trench

746613

893550

361

0.024

YM21344139

A158169

Trench

746616

893551

360

0.023

YM21344139

A158170

Trench

746619

893550

359

0.023

YM21344139

A158171

Trench

746623

893549

358

0.023

YM21344139

A158173

Trench

746627

893551

358

0.026

YM21344139

A158174

Trench

746631

893552

357

0.025

YM21344139

A158175

Trench

746635

893549

356

0.037

YM21344139

A158176

Trench

746638

893550

355

0.027

YM21344139

A158177

Trench

746642

893550

355

0.042

YM21344139

A158178

Trench

746646

893546

353

0.051

YM21344139

A158179

Trench

746651

893550

352

0.026

YM21344139

A158181

Trench

746655

893550

352

0.031

YM21344139

A158182

Trench

746659

893549

351

0.026

YM21344139

A158183

Trench

746662

893550

351

0.042

YM21344139

A158184

Trench

746667

893550

349

0.021

YM21344139

A158185

Trench

746670

893550

349

0.012

YM21344139

A158186

Trench

746674

893550

348

0.011

YM21344139

A158187

Trench

746678

893551

347

0.036

YM21344139

A158189

Trench

746681

893550

347

0.027

YM21344139

A158190

Trench

746686

893552

346

0.022

YM21344139

A158191

Trench

746689

893548

346

0.023

YM21344139

A158192

Trench

746693

893548

346

0.019

YM21344139

A158193

Trench

746697

893550

346

0.013

YM21344139

A158194

Trench

746702

893552

344

0.013

YM21344139

A158195

Trench

746705

893551

344

0.014

YM21344139

A158196

Trench

746709

893550

343

0.017

YM21344139

A158198

Trench

746713

893550

343

0.021

YM21344139

A158199

Trench

746717

893553

343

0.012

YM21344139

A158200

Trench

746720

893557

341

0.019

YM21344139

A158201

Trench

746724

893555

340

0.024

YM21344139

A158202

Trench

746729

893552

340

0.019

YM21344139

A158203

Trench

746733

893554

339

0.016

YM21344139

A158204

Trench

746737

893552

339

0.014

YM21344139

A158205

Trench

746739

893550

337

0.162

YM21344139

Note: true width not determined; samples are 4-meter composites

G7 and Barana RC and AC results; AC reported for intervals greater than 2.5-gram x meter

HoleID

Easting
(WGS84_29N)

Northing
(WGS84_29N)

Elevation
(m)

End of Hole
Depth (m)

UTM
Azimuth
(m)

Dip
(m)

Depth
From (m)

Depth
To
(m)

Au
(ppm)

Hole
Type1

Area

SGRC1396

748234

882652

336

102.0

270

-60

76

94

1.54

RC

G7

SGRC1397

748205

882756

338

60

270

-60

 

 

NSI

RC

G7

SGRC1398

748240

882753

341

52

270

-60

 

 

NSI

RC

G7

SGRC1399

748119

882553

327

102

270

-60

 

 

NSI

RC

G7

SGRC1400

748167

882552

327

88

270

-60

 

 

NSI

RC

G7

SGRC1401

748220

882556

326

100

270

-60

 

 

NSI

RC

G7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SGAC7763

748205

882656

340

48.0

270

-60

8

40

1.26

AC

G7

SGAC7775

747953

882656

337

37.0

270

-60

32

37

0.49

AC

G7

SGAC8121

747901

882455

331

28.0

270

-60

16

28

0.62

AC

G7

SGAC8141

748196

882858

335

37.0

90

-60

20

24

0.61

AC

G7

SGAC8147

748024

882856

319

37.0

270

-60

8

12

0.58

AC

G7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SGAC545

743979

902791

379

17.0

275

-60

8

9

2.65

AC

Barana

SGAC5501

743943

905258

379

18.0

275

-60

2

3

7.17

AC

Barana

SGAC5606

743980

904418

376

14.0

275

-60

3

5

1.22

AC

Barana

SGAC5639

743782

904418

361

12.0

275

-60

5

11

0.43

AC

Barana

SGAC5684

743304

904008

371

15.0

275

-60

10

14

0.97

AC

Barana

SGAC5685

743302

904008

365

14.0

275

-60

4

6

1.05

AC

Barana

SGAC5724

743761

904010

374

20.0

275

-60

12

13

2.26

AC

Barana

SGAC5750

743512

904004

372

13.0

275

-60

8

13

0.45

AC

Barana

SGAC578

743698

902789

377

30.0

275

-60

0

2

1.01

AC

Barana

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

17

0.82

AC

Barana

SGAC5782

743887

902092

383

23.0

275

-60

9

23

0.79

AC

Barana

SGAC5784

743869

902090

383

18.0

275

-60

9

12

0.74

AC

Barana

SGAC5785

743858

902087

385

18.0

275

-60

0

12

1.11

AC

Barana

SGAC5787

743842

902085

385

15.0

275

-60

2

14

0.46

AC

Barana

SGAC5788

743834

902086

382

18.0

275

-60

0

18

0.56

AC

Barana

SGAC5789

743826

902086

379

20.0

275

-60

16

20

0.61

AC

Barana

SGAC579

743683

902788

378

32.0

275

-60

19

20

2.20

AC

Barana

SGAC580

743667

902785

375

24.0

275

-60

2

12

0.23

AC

Barana

SGAC581

743655

902788

376

30.0

275

-60

0

11

0.73

AC

Barana

SGAC582

743640

902792

374

40.0

275

-60

0

5

2.09

AC

Barana

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

19

1.32

AC

Barana

SGAC5912

743584

902795

376

22.0

275

-60

6

11

1.06

AC

Barana

SGAC5924

743914

903604

388

33.0

275

-60

0

1

5.60

AC

Barana

SGAC5927

743764

903613

387

37.0

275

-60

26

33

1.90

AC

Barana

SGAC5942

743724

903608

375

28.0

275

-60

19

25

0.40

AC

Barana

SGAC5951

743880

903196

392

34.0

275

-60

26

32

0.68

AC

Barana

SGAC5952

743732

903194

390

42.0

275

-60

0

7

0.33

AC

Barana

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13

15

3.92

AC

Barana

SGAC5954

743716

903196

392

41.0

275

-60

25

33

1.38

AC

Barana

SGAC607

743677

903197

387

24.0

275

-60

5

19

0.51

AC

Barana

SGAC608

743876

902483

374

30.0

275

-60

0

8

0.27

AC

Barana

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

30

0.50

AC

Barana

SGAC629

743748

902549

367

21.0

275

-60

12

21

1.80

AC

Barana

SGAC649

743537

902481

370

15.0

275

-60

5

11

0.41

AC

Barana

SGAC706

743509

902481

364

12.0

275

-60

4

6

1.80

AC

Barana

SGAC7814

744228

903203

407

36.0

275

-60

24

35

0.50

AC

Barana

SGAC7854

744220

902802

391

20.0

275

-60

8

20

1.56

AC

Barana

SGAC7855

744209

902799

391

31.0

275

-60

4

20

0.74

AC

Barana

SGAC7857

744185

902804

397

16.0

275

-60

12

16

0.63

AC

Barana

SGAC7864

744101

902798

383

21.0

275

-60

16

20

0.54

AC

Barana

SGAC8153

742877

902092

380

34.0

275

-60

33

34

2.04

AC

Barana

SGAC8164

742642

902091

377

46.0

275

-60

24

28

0.56

AC

Barana

SGAC8171

743382

902790

397

15.0

275

-60

4

8

0.93

AC

Barana

SGAC8184

743285

902790

368

10.0

275

-60

8

9

4.16

AC

Barana

SGAC8190

743234

902791

366

19.0

275

-60

4

8

42.60

AC

Barana

SGAC8192

743219

902791

372

8.0

275

-60

0

4

1.09

AC

Barana

SGAC8217

743044

902789

362

18.0

275

-60

8

12

0.50

AC

Barana

SGAC8226

742931

902788

364

24.0

275

-60

8

12

2.59

AC

Barana

SGAC8425

743309

903607

373

20.0

275

-60

4

8

1.05

AC

Barana

Note:

  1. RC: reverse circulation; AC: air core true width not estimated

Folly RC results

HoleID

Easting (WGS84_29N)

Northing (WGS84_29N)

Elevation (m)

End of
Hole
Depth
(m)

UTM
Azimuth
(m)

Dip
(m)

Depth
From
(m)

Depth
To
(m)

Downhole
Width (m)

ETW1
(m)

Au
(ppm)

Hole
Type2

Area

SGRC1186

742750

887617

385

60

270

-55

 

 

0

0

NSI

RC

Folly

SGRC1187

742782

887616

378

120

270

-55

71

73

2

1.4

0.48

RC

Folly

SGRC1187

742669

887468

366

100

270

-55

80

81

1

0.7

0.27

RC

Folly

SGRC1188

742669

887468

366

100

270

-55

0

2

2

1.4

1.16

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

12

2

1.4

0.59

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

61

62

1

0.7

0.22

RC

Folly

SGRC1189

742784

887462

369

102

270

-55

88

90

2

1.5

12.79

RC

Folly

SGRC1192

743129

886977

361

60

270

-55

34

35

1

0.7

0.47

RC

Folly

SGRC1193

743166

886976

364

120

270

-55

63

64

1

0.7

0.29

RC

Folly

SGRC1194

743128

887074

371

60

270

-55

31

32

1

0.7

0.79

RC

Folly

SGRC1195

743163

887076

368

130

270

-55

68

70

2

1.4

1.21

RC

Folly

SGRC1196

743124

887176

377

66

270

-55

19

20

1

0.7

2.13

RC

Folly

SGRC1197

743162

887178

380

126

270

-55

 

 

0

0

NSI

RC

Folly

SGRC1198

742724

886453

357

54

270

-55

29

37

8

5.6

1.14

RC

Folly

SGRC1199

742758

886456

360

138

270

-55

96

103

7

4.9

0.28

RC

Folly

SGRC1200

742726

886355

365

54

270

-55

0

1

1

0.7

0.2

RC

Folly

SGRC1251

742761

886355

367

100

270

-55

59

63

4

2.8

1.77

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

28

29

1

0.7

0.25

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

43

44

1

0.7

1.69

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59

66

7

4.9

1.1

RC

Folly

SGRC1252

742728

886552

362

54

270

-55

22

33

11

8.2

1.69

RC

Folly

SGRC1253

742766

886550

362

132

270

-55

70

76

6

4.2

0.54

RC

Folly

SGRC1253

 

 

 

 

 

 

73

75

2

1.4

1.05

RC

Folly

SGRC1253

 

 

 

 

 

 

98

104

6

4.2

0.11

RC

Folly

SGRC1316

742726

886602

352

90

270

-60

45

50

5

3.5

4.59

RC

Folly

SGRC1316

 

 

 

 

including

 

45

46

1

0.7

12.46

RC

Folly

SGRC1316

742726

886602

352

90

270

-60

 

 

0

0

NSI

RC

Folly

SGRC1317

742758

886604

352

130

270

-60

88

92

4

3.0

7.9

RC

Folly

SGRC1317

 

 

 

 

including

 

89

90

1

0.7

29.3

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

106

109

3

2.1

2.1

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

121

123

2

1.4

0.78

RC

Folly

SGRC1318

742725

886501

359

67

270

-60

33

34

1

0.7

17.75

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15

16

1

0.7

1.08

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25

26

1

0.7

1.09

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33

35

2

1.4

9.09

RC

Folly

SGRC1319

742760

886502

355

135

270

-60

70

76

6

4.2

0.35

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

87

88

1

0.7

0.21

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

94

95

1

0.7

1.11

RC

Folly

SGRC1320

742725

886403

360

73

270

-60

24

35

11

7.7

0.88

RC

Folly

SGRC1321

742760

886402

363

120

270

-60

82

91

9

6.3

2.8

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35

36

1

0.7

1.05

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

58

59

1

0.7

1.6

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

79

106

27

18.9

1.08

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

82

91

9

6.3

2.8

RC

Folly

SGRC1322

742733

886304

360

50

270

-60

1

2

1

0.7

0.23

RC

Folly

SGRC1323

742771

886303

362

120

270

-60

66

74

8

5.6

0.52

RC

Folly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

71

73

2

1.4

1.04

RC

Folly

Notes:

  1. ETW: estimated true width

  2. RC: reverse circulation


