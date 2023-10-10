What Fortune 500 companies call Florida home?

Fortune 500 companies can be found all around the country, but some are headquartered a little closer to home.

To be a Fortune 500 company, a company must be for-profit, publicly traded or privately held and be based in the U.S. The company also must have revenue that placed it in the top 500 U.S. companies — hence the name.

Famous in Florida Hooters to Home of the Whopper: A look at popular restaurant chains that began in Florida

Other Florida HQ's Winn-Dixie and Jacksonville grew together but sale could end headquarters era

Coming soon Starbucks, Chipotle, Burlington: What's new in Jacksonville building permits

Over 20 of the companies on this list call the Sunshine State home, and they span across many cities and industries. Some of them are household names, like Publix, while others you may be surprised to find in your backyard. Here are the 2023 Fortune 500 companies based in Florida:

An energy company based in Miami, World Fuel Services ranks on the Global 500 list as well, at No. 234.

The supermarket chain is classified as being in the “food and drug store” industry. Founded in 1930, its headquarters is in Lakeland. Publix is the only Florida-based company on the Fortune 500 without a New York Stock Exchange ticker as it’s privately owned.

The popular Florida home-building company calls Miami home.

This company is in the business of semiconductors and other electronic components and is based in St. Petersburg. It is the Florida-based Fortune 500 company with the most employees at about 250,000.

The automotive retailing services company based in Fort Lauderdale “provides new and pre-owned vehicles and associated services.” The company started with 12 locations in 1996 and now has more than 300 retail outlets.

The utilities, gas and electric company in Juno Beach is “the largest electric utility holding company by market capitalization.”

Story continues

The Palm Beach Gardens-based industrial machinery corporation specializes in “multinational heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration and fire and security equipment.”

Under the “chemicals” umbrella, this Tampa company is “the world's leading producer of concentrated phosphate and potash,” which are “essential minerals in crop nutrients.”

The aerospace and defense company in Melbourne provides services in technology and defense contracts.

No. 268: Fidelity National Information Services

More commonly known as FIS in Jacksonville, the financial technology, or fintech, company built a new headquarters that opened earlier in 2023.

CSX is a provider of rail-based transportation services, offering traditional rail services, transport of intermodal containers and trailers and rail-to-truck transload services. It also is a distinct building along the Jacksonville skyline.

Identified as “diversified financials,” the Sunny Isles Beach-based company at Milton Tower has subsidiaries including Pep Boys and Trump Entertainment Resorts.

You may have seen Ryder trucks on the road before as this Miami-company is known for its fleet of commercial rental trucks along with supply chain and transportation management services.

Also based in Jacksonville, this Fidelity property (FNF) is in the insurance industry. It used to be one company with FIS.

Another St. Petersburg-based company, this one offers global financial services including wealth management, capital markets and asset management.

Plantation’s online retailer specializes in pet food and related products. A newer company, it didn’t go public on the New York Stock Exchange until 2019.

The engineering and construction company in Coral Gables provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of energy, utility and communications infrastructure.

Darden is best known for its subsidiaries, which include many popular chain restaurants like Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Yard House and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. The restaurant operator is based in Orlando.

The Estero-based car rental company operates its namesake, Hertz, along with Dollar Rent A Car, Firefly Car Rental and Thrifty Car Rental.

While this parent company is based in Boca Raton, its subsidiaries, which include Office Depot and OfficeMax, are known nationally with over 1,400 locations.

Jacksonville’s transportation services company utilizes a network of more than 11,000 independent owner operators to provide trucking services around the country. Locally, the company can be found on Blanding Boulevard.

The HVAC company in Miami supplies air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts and supplies. Watsco was founded more than 60 years ago as a manufacturer of parts, components and tools used in the HVAC/R industry.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Fortune 500 companies base headquarters in Florida