Is Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Potentially Undervalued?

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Fortune Brands Innovations’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Fortune Brands Innovations Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Fortune Brands Innovations’s ratio of 22.07x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 20.13x, which means if you buy Fortune Brands Innovations today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Fortune Brands Innovations should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Fortune Brands Innovations’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Fortune Brands Innovations?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Fortune Brands Innovations' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 40%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FBIN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FBIN? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FBIN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for FBIN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Fortune Brands Innovations has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Fortune Brands Innovations, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

