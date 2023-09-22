Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Is Reducing Its Dividend To $0.23

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to $0.23 on the 13th of December. However, the dividend yield of 1.8% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Fortune Brands Innovations' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 46.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Fortune Brands Innovations Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Fortune Brands Innovations has only grown its earnings per share at 3.2% per annum over the past five years. While EPS growth is quite low, Fortune Brands Innovations has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In general, we don't like to see the dividend being cut, especially when the company has such high potential like Fortune Brands Innovations does. The cut will allow the company to continue paying out the dividend without putting the balance sheet under pressure, which means that it could remain sustainable for longer. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Fortune Brands Innovations that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.