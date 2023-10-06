Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To $0.23

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) has announced that on 13th of December, it will be paying a dividend of$0.23, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means that the annual payment will be 1.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Fortune Brands Innovations Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Fortune Brands Innovations' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 46.3% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio getting very high over the next year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 3.2% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. If Fortune Brands Innovations is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

We Really Like Fortune Brands Innovations' Dividend

Overall, we think that Fortune Brands Innovations could be a great option for a dividend investment, although we would have preferred if the dividend wasn't cut this year. Reducing the amount it is paying as a dividend can protect the company's balance sheet, keeping the dividend sustainable for longer. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Fortune Brands Innovations that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Fortune Brands Innovations not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

