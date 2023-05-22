Fortune Brands Innovations' (NYSE:FBIN) Dividend Will Be Reduced To $0.23

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) has announced that on 14th of June, it will be paying a dividend of$0.23, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means that the annual payment will be 1.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Fortune Brands Innovations Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Fortune Brands Innovations' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.8%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio getting very high over the next year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.9% per year. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

We Really Like Fortune Brands Innovations' Dividend

Overall, we think that Fortune Brands Innovations could be a great option for a dividend investment, although we would have preferred if the dividend wasn't cut this year. The cut will allow the company to continue paying out the dividend without putting the balance sheet under pressure, which means that it could remain sustainable for longer. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Fortune Brands Innovations that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

