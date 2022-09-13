U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,117.50
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,431.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,762.00
    +21.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.50
    +3.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.60
    -0.18 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.80
    -8.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.62
    -0.24 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0142
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +1.08 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1696
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3100
    -0.4900 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,380.60
    +609.06 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.94
    +9.79 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,596.53
    +54.42 (+0.19%)
     

Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name AKASA One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™, Ranking #16

·4 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored AKASA as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™. This is AKASA's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at #16. Earning a spot means that AKASA is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare 2022
Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare 2022

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 161,000 current employees in the manufacturing and production industry. In that survey, 94% of AKASA's employees said AKASA is a great place to work. This number is 37% higher than the average U.S. company.

"It's an incredible honor to be named one of the best places to work in healthcare," said Malinka Walaliyadde, CEO and co-founder of AKASA. "Our purpose is to enable human health by building the future of healthcare with AI. The mission attracts individuals who want to solve problems that directly impact people's lives. AKASA's cross-functional team of experts helps make that mission a reality."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"It is our honor to spotlight the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Health care heroes have been on the front lines saving lives, and these organizations dug deep to tailor their support to the rapidly changing demands from the pandemic. We applaud their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures."

AKASA was also recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Places to Work as one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area in 2022.

About AKASA

AKASA is the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations. AKASA scales human intelligence with leading-edge AI and ML securely trained on customer data to learn unique systems, continuously adapt to changing environments, and deliver comprehensive automation and analytics for complex workflows. The result is a seamlessly integrated, customized solution that reduces operating costs, frees up staff to do the work they love, and helps health systems allocate resources to where they matter most.

AKASA is a remote-first company and we are hiring. Step into the future of healthcare with AKASA. Learn more at AKASA.com/careers.

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 161,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For Allmethodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook and Instagram.

AKASA Full Color Logo (PRNewsfoto/AKASA)
AKASA Full Color Logo (PRNewsfoto/AKASA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-and-great-place-to-work-name-akasa-one-of-the-2022-best-workplaces-in-health-care-ranking-16-301622611.html

SOURCE AKASA

Recommended Stories

  • SILK Laser Australia Limited (ASX:SLA) Not Flying Under The Radar

    When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider...

  • Goldman Cautious on European Assets Until Signs of Trough Emerge

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s challenging macro backdrop may keep weighing on its assets despite a positive risk-reward balance, fiscal support and measures to cut energy demand, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthUkrainian Succes

  • Mexico eyes possible energy dispute fix, welcomes new U.S. 'tone'

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico on Monday voiced hope it could work out a major dispute with the United States over energy policy as it welcomed a top U.S. delegation and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador struck a conciliatory note in the critical stand-off. Lopez Obrador was speaking before he met with U.S. officials led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, visiting to mark the annual so-called High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED), which both sides hailed as a pathway toward deepening economic ties. The energy row broke in July, when the U.S. government demanded dispute settlement talks, arguing Lopez Obrador's drive to tighten state control of the energy market was unfair to U.S. companies and likely breached a regional trade deal.

  • China's waiver of African interest-free loans worth 1% or less of its lending to continent-study

    China's foreign ministry said in August it had cancelled 23 loans to 17 African countries that matured in 2021, but did not give further details. The waived loans were of 10 to 30-year maturities and were worth up to $610 million in total, researchers at Boston University estimated, using a database of Chinese state lending compiled by researchers. China has waived some loans to African countries since 2000 when it cancelled loans made in the 1980s and 1990s, although it generally takes a harder stance on restructuring lending to developing nations under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched in 2013, analysts say.

  • Japan Airlines' capacity outstrips demand amid COVID curbs, official says

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) is operating at 65% of its pre-pandemic international capacity, although COVID-19 curbs are limiting demand to just about 40% of pre-pandemic levels, an airline executive said on Tuesday. In the domestic market, the airline is operating at 100% of its pre-pandemic capacity, though demand is about 80% of corresponding levels, said Akihide Yoguchi, JAL's vice president of strategy research for the Asia Oceania region. Japan's international travel demand has been hampered by the need for tourists to obtain visas and travel agency bookings as well a daily cap on inbound traveller numbers.

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

    EV leader Tesla, like the whole automotive industry, is facing a sharp increase in a particular development cost.

  • Intel Ohio GM Jim Evers updates construction, hiring timeline for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Jim Evers, Intel Ohio general manager, told the crowd at Friday's groundbreaking it took 28 years to build the first four fabs in his hometown, Phoenix. He hopes to move much faster in New Albany.

  • How to Retire by 64

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T employees are 'deploying infrastructure at a record rate,' CEO says

    AT&T CEO John Stankey speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the company's turnaround plan, 5G investment, demand for new Apple iPhones, customers paying their bills, and the outlook for the company after it spun off its media division.

  • Most investors think the next big move for the S&P 500 will involve a near 20% drop, says Deutsche Bank survey

    Last week’s first gain in four for stocks has likely emboldened some bulls out there, but investor wariness remains, according to a new survey from Deutsche Bank. Observe the chart below that shows how positions may be stretchy on the bear side if the stock market can keep up its momentum. When asked what the S&P 500’s next move would be, 74% of respondents said 3,300 — a roughly 18% drop from Friday’s close of 4,067.

  • 3 Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Canada's largest natural gas producer expects 28% more cash flow in 2023

    Tourmaline has "best in class" access to premium natural gas sales hubs, according to a Scotiabank analyst.

  • Getting a Part-Time Job in Retirement? Beware This Pitfall

    Inflation has been soaring this year. And while that's definitely had an impact on working families, it's perhaps had an even more drastic impact on retirees. Many retirees live on a fixed income, and many don't have much in the way of savings to tap.

  • Oracle Reports Sales That Meet Estimates, Touts Cerner Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp.’s quarterly sales jumped 18%, buoyed by the software maker’s transition to cloud computing and the acquisition of health records provider Cerner.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm o

  • Oil Stocks Look Like a Better Bet Than Oil Itself

    Oil prices have fallen nearly 30% from their peak earlier this year, but oil stocks are down only 12%. Attractive dividends are helping.

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • Exclusive-Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources

    WASHINGTON(Reuters) -The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $145 Million to Settle 401(k) Plan Probe

    The Labor Department alleged that the bank’s retirement plan overpaid for its own stock from 2013 through 2018. Wells Fargo, which disagreed with the allegations, said resolving the matter is in its best interest.