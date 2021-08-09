Fortune and Great Place to Work® name Invisors one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Invisors as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. This is Invisors first time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Invisors is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 280,000 current employees. In that survey, 97% of employees said Invisors is a great place to work. This number is 38% higher than the average U.S. company.

"Invisors is a great place to work because of our people. They are the secret sauce to our success," says Joe Carto, Partner at Invisors. "Our team shows up for each other, their clients and community each day. We are grateful for their commitment and are honored to be named one of the Best Medium Workplaces because of their contributions."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies may be small in size, but their impact and commitment to improving employee experience stacks up against some of the world's largest corporations," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Their ability to scale business while maintaining a high level of employee care is nothing short of amazing. A job well done to the Best Small & Medium Workplaces."

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 280,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

