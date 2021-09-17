U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name KnowBe4 One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™, Ranking #11

KnowBe4, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
KnowBe4 recognized for being an IT security organization with over 40% women

Tampa Bay, FL, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™. This is KnowBe4’s fourth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 11th place. Earning a spot means that KnowBe4 is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 96% of KnowBe4’s employees said KnowBe4 is a great place to work. This number is 37% higher than the average U.S. company.

“KnowBe4’s workforce is made up of over 40% women, which is much higher than the average IT security organization,” said Erika Lance, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. “And one out of four women at KnowBe4 is at management level or higher. We pride ourselves on supporting and promoting the women in our workforce, as we believe that diversity makes for a stronger, more productive and more inclusive workplace. We offer some amazing benefits for women, including fully paid parental leave, paid adoption and fertility assistance and more.”

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace. With the data about gender inequity in mind, the Best Workplaces for Women braved the task of combatting gender inequity by ensuring their women employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®.

In 2021, KnowBe4 also ranked as a Best Workplace in Technology, Millennials and Small and Medium Workplaces.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About the Best Workplaces for Women™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Women™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.6 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook

CONTACT: Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 amandat@knowbe4.com


