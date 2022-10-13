U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Medtronic one of the 'World's Best Workplaces™' in 2022

·6 min read

This is the second notable recognition the company has received this week, following being named to the Fortune 2022 'Change the World' list

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Medtronic as one of the 25 global companies named to the World's Best Workplaces™ in 2022.

For more than six decades, the Medtronic Mission has served as a strategic framework for the company and guided its efforts to use technology to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life. In pursuit of fulfilling this Mission, the company recognizes the importance of delivering a rewarding experience for its employees – knowing that when employees are engaged and feel supported, they can more fully contribute their skills and talents to developing life-saving innovation.

The 25 global leaders were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place to Work's employee survey, representing nearly 15 million employees worldwide. The 25 World's Best Workplaces were noted for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, enabling high-trust relationships, and fostering workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named one of the world's best workplaces," said Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO of Medtronic. "The recognition reflects the contributions of our passionate 95,000+ employees around the globe and their commitment to delivering the best possible experiences for every patient, physician, and caregiver we serve. They work hard every day to fulfill the Medtronic Mission, and their dedication, honesty, integrity, and service allow us to impact the lives of more than 76 million patients each year."

The World's Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it's based on feedback from our employees around the globe," said Carol Surface, Chief Human Resources Officer at Medtronic. "Our Mission compels us to provide a fulfilling experience for all employees, because we know innovation, creativity, and collaboration thrive when our people do too. This honor highlights that commitment and inspires us to continue to make Medtronic a great place to work ― for our current employees and those who will join in the future."

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

"For companies with a global workforce, achieving a consistent experience for every employee is exponentially more difficult—and impressive," says Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Despite the many challenges facing global businesses in 2022, these companies have put the well-being of their people first. Their success is proof positive that when companies do right by their employees, no problem is too great to overcome."

The World's Best Workplaces list is the second notable recognition that Medtronic has received this week. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Fortune named the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module to its prestigious 2022 'Change the World' list. The annual list recognizes leading global companies that exemplify the creative tools of capitalism to address society's most pressing needs.

Medtronic is committed to solving the world's biggest health challenges with healthcare technology. That is why AI and data are not only transformative trends in the industry, but also strategic pillars for Medtronic – and GI Genius is a clear example of that. Today, the GI Genius module is the first commercially available computer-aided detection system using AI to help physicians detect polyps and flag signs of colon cancer. The module is poised to have a world-changing impact in the fight against colorectal cancer and improve patient outcomes by assisting physicians in identifying polyps they might otherwise miss.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the World's Best Workplaces™
Great Place to Work® selected the World's Best Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses representing 14.8 million employees worldwide at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2021 or early 2022, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with 40% outside of its headquartered country. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations 

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-and-great-place-to-work-name-medtronic-one-of-the-worlds-best-workplaces-in-2022-301647990.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c6760.html

