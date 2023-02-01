U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

FORTUNE Magazine Names Quest Diagnostics one of 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" for Ninth Consecutive Year

·2 min read

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has been selected as one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies in 2023 for the ninth consecutive year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies recognition is based on nine criteria of corporate reputation, from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and people management.

"This designation would not have been possible without the commitment and compassion of our nearly 50,000 colleagues," said Jim Davis, chief executive officer and president of Quest Diagnostics. "I am incredibly proud of how our team has worked together during an unprecedented period in the lab industry to deliver insights to help make this a healthier world. It is an honor to be named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies for the ninth year in a row."

The annual survey designated Quest as one of only six companies to attain Most Admired status in the "Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services" industry. The company scored high marks in financial soundness, quality of products and services, and people management.

To determine the rankings, Fortune partnered with global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry to survey thousands of executives, directors and analysts who rated companies in their industry on nine criteria. The survey included a total of 645 companies from 27 countries. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed as a World's Most Admired Company.

Find the full 2023 list of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies here.

About Quest Diagnostics 
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Media Contact:
Denny Moynihan
mediacontact@questdiagnostics.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-magazine-names-quest-diagnostics-one-of-2023-worlds-most-admired-companies-for-ninth-consecutive-year-301736456.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

