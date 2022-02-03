Fortune Magazine Names Truist to World's Most Admired Companies List

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Truist

Being named again as one of Fortune Magazine's Most Admired Companies is a honor. Especially when the recognition is for how we do business—through real, unwavering care.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com

