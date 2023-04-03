Fortune Names Advanced Technology Services, Inc. One of 'America's Most Innovative Companies'

The award recognizes the company's ongoing commitment to innovation across its culture, processes, and products

PEORIA, Ill., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been ranked in the top 100 of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023. Fortune and its partner, market research and data company Statista, reviewed more than 15,000 eligible companies to narrow down to the 300 honorees transforming industries from the inside out.

Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

What it Means to be an Innovative Company

Companies were evaluated based on three innovation pillars including culture, process, and product along with revenue growth over the last three years.

Culture innovation was measured by the extent to which a company internally fosters a spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity

Process innovation evaluated innovation in sourcing, production, marketing, sales, and support

Product innovation encompassed product and service design and its usability and uniqueness, as well as innovations in research and development

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition among other industry-leading companies. Developing new and improved ways to make factories run better and smarter is the innovative spirit that drives us," said Jeff Owens, CEO of Advanced Technology Services. The company's investment in technology encourages its employees to play an active role in growing the business together as one team and identifying new ways to better serve their customers.

Success has been built through decades of continuous improvement and reliability experience to redefine the industrial maintenance market. "With our technology-driven focus, we are consistently pursuing ways to take our company and customers to new levels of growth," added Owens. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations safer, more efficient, and more data-driven.

Story continues

Along with world-class service delivery, ATS is committed to strengthening innovation across its predictive technologies, driven by Reliability 360® machine health monitoring. To learn more about Advanced Technology Services innovation and industrial services, visit www.advancedtech.com.

About Advanced Technology Services:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a leading global industrial services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and MRO asset management. Over the last five years, ATS has been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsized Employers three times and as a Best Employer for New Graduates twice. ATS has also had the prestigious honor of being named a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte the last two years. As a highly regarded safety excellence and military-friendly employer, ATS has additionally won multiple awards over the past decade as a leading company in these areas.

Media Contact:

Tina Stallone

847-781-6747

356504@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-names-advanced-technology-services-inc-one-of-americas-most-innovative-companies-301787334.html

SOURCE Advanced Technology Services, Inc.