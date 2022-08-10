U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Fortune Names Instawork One of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces

Instawork
·2 min read

Flexible Work App Ranks #58 on List of Companies Recognized

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, announced today that Fortune has honored the company as one of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces.

This is Instawork's first time being named to the prestigious list, coming in at #58 out of 100 companies ranked. Earning a spot qualifies Instawork as one of the best companies to work for in the country. To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees were analyzed.

In that survey, 95% of employees at Instawork say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"Our employees are the backbone of our company's success and this recognition confirms it," said Trish English, Instawork's Head of Talent. "We're grateful every day for their dedication, hard work, and determination to provide economic opportunity to thousands of businesses and millions of hourly workers who utilize our platform. Each of them makes our company a great place to work."

In May 2022, Instawork was also Certified™ by Great Place to Work® as an Employer of Choice. This certification was based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Instawork at a corporate level.

Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork
Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than three million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork was recently named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider, and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact
Kira Caban
Head of Strategic Communications
kcaban@instawork.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


