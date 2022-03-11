U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,935.96
    -327.01 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

FORTY PILLARS ANNOUNCES FAIRHURST AS DIRECTOR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Forty Pillars Mining Corp
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRPMD
Forty Pillars Mining Corp
Forty Pillars Mining Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Pillars Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Forty Pillars”) (CSE:PLLR) announces that Emma Fairhust has been appointed Director of the Company effective March 11, 2022 replacing Mike Sieb. The Company would like to thank Mr. Sieb for his efforts and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Ms. Fairhurst has 20 years experience in the venture capital financial and public company markets. Emma worked at Canaccord Genuity where she administered hundreds of millions in assets, private placements and financings before becoming an investor in her own right. She subsequently went on to be a founder and executive in the resource business venture sector. Her collective experiences have led to many appointments as Director for various private and public companies, including being the current Interim CEO and Chairperson of Crest Resources Inc. Emma has over 15 years experience in international development and corporate responsibility, working significantly in East Africa. She is a director and founding member of Global Change for Children Society, a volunteer charity sponsored by numerous mining companies.

About Forty Pillars

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based mineral exploration company focused on exploring the Silver Dollar Project located in the Greenwood Mining Division, B.C.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi, CEO

778-881-4631

nadervatanchi@hotmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company’s exploration programs, the Company’s mineral property development plans and the use of funds raised in the Private Placement, are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, without limitation, financing risks, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political or competitive developments, exploration and operational difficulties, the timing of future business expenditures, the potential of the Company’s mineral properties and changes in economic conditions or financial markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Here's what Amazon's stock split could mean to you

    A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Didi Plunges 44% After Halting Planned Hong Kong Stock Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. plunged 44% on Friday after the company suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.The decision came as the Cyb

  • Contrarian Woo Warns of VAR Shock as Investors Misread War

    (Bloomberg) -- David Woo, the Wall Street contrarian who foresaw Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and how to profit from it, sees a much more dangerous world today with fewer investment options. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitIran Nuclear Talks Suspended as Win

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Just Say No to Amazon Split

    The House Judiciary Committee referred Amazon to the Dept. of Justice earlier in the day to examine potential criminal conduct by “senior executives”

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Rivian’s lack of history is hurting its chances with chipmakers—leaving Amazon facing a $10 billion hit

    The EV startup’s disadvantage in procuring chips could result in heavy Q1 charges for Jeff Bezos’s e-commerce giant.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Fed's Powell Set to Remove Punch Bowl That Lubricated Crypto Party

    The Fed appears set to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018. With inflation now at nettlesome levels and still climbing, the so-called "Fed put" is out of action, one economist said.