FORTY PILLARS ANNOUNCES FAIRHURST AS DIRECTOR

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Pillars Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Forty Pillars”) (CSE:PLLR) announces that Emma Fairhust has been appointed Director of the Company effective March 11, 2022 replacing Mike Sieb. The Company would like to thank Mr. Sieb for his efforts and wishes him well in his future endeavours.



Ms. Fairhurst has 20 years experience in the venture capital financial and public company markets. Emma worked at Canaccord Genuity where she administered hundreds of millions in assets, private placements and financings before becoming an investor in her own right. She subsequently went on to be a founder and executive in the resource business venture sector. Her collective experiences have led to many appointments as Director for various private and public companies, including being the current Interim CEO and Chairperson of Crest Resources Inc. Emma has over 15 years experience in international development and corporate responsibility, working significantly in East Africa. She is a director and founding member of Global Change for Children Society, a volunteer charity sponsored by numerous mining companies.

About Forty Pillars

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based mineral exploration company focused on exploring the Silver Dollar Project located in the Greenwood Mining Division, B.C.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi, CEO

778-881-4631

nadervatanchi@hotmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.




