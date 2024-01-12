This Forum Energy Technologies Insider Increased Their Holding By 22% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:FET ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Forum Energy Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Neal Lux made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$475k worth of shares at a price of US$21.60 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$20.85). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Neal Lux was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Forum Energy Technologies Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some Forum Energy Technologies insider selling. Insiders divested only US$49k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.7% of Forum Energy Technologies shares, worth about US$12m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Forum Energy Technologies Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Forum Energy Technologies insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Forum Energy Technologies has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

